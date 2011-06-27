Used 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Vehicle Yehu , 10/07/2008 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Test drove a bunch of different SUVs and came across the Endeavor. Under appreciated vehicle, and a great value for the dollar. Plenty of room inside, deceptive almost. Great cargo room and leg room for big/tall people. Engine is surprisingly strong and the auto-stick is a nice touch. Lots of storage pockets, and it has 4 cup holders up front. Report Abuse

Great Vehicle Jack Sears , 04/11/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is an enjoyable vehicle to drive. The only complaint is the fuel mileage. It is comfortable to ride in and it handles great. I am sorry to hear that mine is the last year it will be available. This is my second Endeavor. I enjoyed the first one, traded up to get more features. Report Abuse

Not bad, needs improvement John , 03/07/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my suv with 11K miles. This lightweight SUV is good for what it is: "A lightweight suv." I previously had a honda pilot, that SUV was excellent in the snow, this Mitsubishi in the snow tends to slide a lot, even with the AWD option that I had. Towing capacity: 3500 lbs., not many boats you can tow with that. Interior is very cheaply designed, while the outside is not that much better. Premium gas requirement is a major minus especially in this economy. But you feed it it's premium gas and it performs very well. Steering is excellent, as the low engine makes this car practically stick to the ground, love that feature. An overall good suv if you don't have many expectations. Report Abuse

1st Mitsubishi Al , 06/19/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my first Mitsubishi and my wife and I love it. Fun to drive ,VERY comfortable, lots of leg room. I am extremely satisfied with the Endeavor. Hope they come with another model soon. I bought the low end but feel like I am driving a high end SUV. Report Abuse