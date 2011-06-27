Used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My NorthStar Pony (keeping the car until I die) topzy , 05/24/2011 11 of 14 people found this review helpful When I was a junior in high school in 2002 I got this car to impress a girl. I guess it worked since we ended getting engaged (2 years ago we broke up though) Anyways, this car is very reliable. Sure, after owning a car for 9 years it's bound to break down sometimes. Thankfully, my dear car has never left me stranded anywhere. What was wrong wit it? Usually after market things I had installed (like the alarm). She is pretty old and replacement parts have been needed. The things that hold the hatch stopped working, so I got them at a junk yard for like $5. The A/C juuuust broke down on me, lol, i used that thing all the time, even in the winter. Dash had to be replaced, thats all. Report Abuse

Great First Car Zach , 02/16/2016 GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Pretty damn good true first car. This is the first car i bought on my own. My sisters boyfriend is actually the reason i got one. He owned a 2007 Eclipse manually v6. I wanted one right away after driving his for awhile. I liked the look of the 3g Eclipse though and i bought mine before going to college with around 110k miles. Wanted to impress the girls so to say with the car. Love the way the car looks and love that its manual. This is a great car to put aftermarket parts in and make that 4 banger run. Pros: Fun car to drive around in Great handling can pull turns going 85mph with breeze Very light car Looks great Fun car to put money into Cons: Interior is pretty cheap material AC is shot don't work Cruise control is shot doesn't work Back seats uncomfortable Overall not a bad car if you can find one with low miles as these models tend to have a lot of problems when getting up there in miles. Car will run way better if you invest money into the car and its performance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hershers like GTs doobesq , 06/12/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It took me about 3 months to settle on my car, short by my standards. I've never owned a Mitsubishi, so I was a bit leery of trying them out. So far, I'm very pleased. I change oil, but thats about it. The car hums and absolutely loves to run. It has great mid-range power and acceptable low-end torque thanks to the V6. This is a great compromise between a sports-car and a daily driver. Report Abuse

2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT (3.0L V6) Matt4991 , 08/23/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a good performance car. I recommend modifications a.s.a.p. otherwise by the time your ready to modify it the car will require heavy maintenance. I love this car, I've had it nearly 2 years. It started with 68000+ miles, and is now at 86000+. Just this summer the transmission died on me, and I continuously have problems with the brakes. I drive a 4- speed automatic, tiptronic. However, I recommend not using the tiptronic feature, because my friends and I believe that using that may have contributed to the transmission going. In the next 2-3 years I intend to place nearly $13000 on the car (incl. supercharger). Report Abuse