Used 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Consumer Reviews

The best $7000 I ever spent Luke L , 11/09/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful It was completely stock a 56 year old owned it, it had 87000 miles on it. I am the second owner! I get 20 mpg usually, LOL I am a lead foot. Make sure you replace your timing / balance shaft belt, tensioners, and water pump every 60k miles with oem parts. I would as a precaution if buying from a dealer go ahead and fork the 350 over to get it put on. The reason I rated the interior design an 8 is because the cup holder is not usable with a 5 spd with a 20 oz bottle. Don't buy ebay aftermarket turbos, get the real mhi evo 3 big 16g, 550cc injectors, walbro 255, apexi afc, and fuel pressure regulator. Set boost to 18psi, and then you will really feel the power. Stock clutch going at 90k

Great buy gwood , 12/27/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Wow, this car is great! Awd turbo, it's just awesome. Great exterior design, from the bubble spoiler to the stock 17 alloy rims. But they should have designed the cup holders a little better.

one long fun ride jplgsx , 10/06/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this used in '98. I had no idea what a great car I had purchased. AWD and turbo for a bargain price. I have mintained this car very well and could not resist adding some of the modifications available. I took it out on to the road racing track and surprised Corvettes and RX7 turbo cars. This is a very special car that unfortunately Mitsubishi no longer makes. The Evolution 8 is the only thing close.

GSX is a FUN car to drive sharon , 03/06/2002 0 of 3 people found this review helpful The GSX has turbo with 205 hp....along with AWD. It handles incredibly, especially in rain and snow. You definitely get more bang for your $$, especially compared to the several cars in this class. Sure wish mitsubishi would bring this car back. The new models simply don't compare.