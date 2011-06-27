Used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Super fun...10% of the time
I fell in love with this car when I was 11. It looks so good! So I bought one and it is really fun to drive. Not too slow, awesome handling...when it's running. I have owned this for 3 months and drive lightly. It has literally spent more time broken than fixed. All of the engine/cooling components are cheap, not very well put together and need replacing evey 60,000 miles. You basically have to buy a new car at 120,000 miles (which is right when I purchased mine). I have bought mine twice already and it is currently sitting in my driveway waiting for me to flush the cooling system and find out why I'm overheating.
No complaints here
I bought the car brand new from the dealer. I can't say I had any major problems with the car other than regulare maintenance. I hit 150K with the orginial engine before I spun a bearing. Overall, I really liked the way the car handled. For a non-turbo model, you get what you pay for.
Have Money?
I bought this car for the simple fact of how beautiful it is. BIG MISTAKE! I bought the car at 145,000 miles, and like every other Eclipse after "Fast & Furious" came out, some kid had it and ran the crud out of it. Its suspension is BAD, its engine is BAD, its fuel system is BAD, and the service / parts are EXPENSIVE if you go to the dealer. Also, if you tell the dealer that the parts you bought aren't lasting as long as their warranty says it should, they actually cuss at you. I was called a LAZY bum when I told them my ball-joints lasted less than two years, (20,000 mi). Do not buy this car unless you have a lot of money to throw around!
fun reliable car
Many people have been telling me horror stories about their experiences with eclipses but I really have nothing bad to say about mine. I bought the car three years ago with 50,000 miles on it and have since put 60,000 on it. I personally drive the car very hard and due to this have had to replace brakes and clutch but that is my fault. otherwise i have had no problems.
A Very Reliable Girl
I absolutely LOVE this car! I bought this car in 1997 when it had 36,000 miles on it. It now has 192,000 and still starts right up even on the coldest of days. Besides routine maintenance, I have never had to dump any money into this girl. Unfortunately, the Northeastern winters have taken their toll on the body, as it now has extensive rust damage on the undercarriage, including a significant hole in the exhaust...but she is STILL going! As I face the inevitable and begin shopping for a newer car, I will grieve the loss of this old friend.
