Used 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews

Fun in my 60's Dann S , 06/14/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the third Eclipse spyder( 1998 and 2003) I have owner. Traded my 2003/manual for the 2009 automatic 3.8 V6 spyder. Just love the auto trans (tired of the shifting in city) Never too late to tan the top of your head. Get one and enjoy the outdoors. This car like the ones that it follows has been trouble free, spirited and a pleasure to drive. See very few on the streets and mine draws attention everywhere I go. Report Abuse

My New Little Toy Chicago Girl , 06/18/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had my car for approx 9 months and I love Lightning (her name). So far I haven't had any issues, but I am coming from a 2002 Dodge Neon - that gave me nothing but hell after 36K miles. I love the get up on the car for hway driving. The blind spot is a beast, but with attentive lane changes and side mirrors, it is possible to maneuver. It's still early to be sure about reliability, but it seems pretty good with gas. If you have children this car is a no no! I am sure the back seats are just to get an insurance break on being a "four seater". My shorter she-friends sit back there, but a guy (or car seat) would most likely not fit... don't know if it's comfy back there - never been. Report Abuse

I am a Spyder Man! wcabots , 03/04/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My fourth convertible. The most fun car I have ever owned. We also have a 2003 GS (the 2nd most fun car I've ever owned). Looks & feels like a high end sports car at an affordable price. For a convertible the trunk is relativity large. I can get two medium suit cases into it. There is nothing better for spring, summer, or fall road trip with your babe. The air flow in the cockpit is very minimal. The only knock I have (at 60k miles) is that with the top down & the windows down & the stereo up, there is an subtle intermittent rattle in the drivers door. I constantly recommend it to family & friends. I plan to keep this car. It's UAW built. Report Abuse

Just a Fling Jake , 03/30/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful My wife I loved driving the muscle cars in the late 60's and early 70's. So, speed and acceleration was a consideration. The kids are no longer at home and there was no need for a back seat. We have owned four-door sedans for the past 25 years and decided to take a plunge to the past and enjoy the sporty vehicles we once drove. We looked at a number of other makes. Our considerations included body looks, interior size, engine size, and cost. The cost eliminated many other vehicles, as well as the interior space. It seemed the more sporty, the smaller amount of front seating area. We have had the car for only two months and do enjoy driving it. Report Abuse