Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews
Have Loved this Car for 10 +years now
This is a really fun car to drive, The top comes down and back up in 18 seconds with no issues 12 years. Have not had a single repair in the 72,800 miles I have put on it. Replaced the Battery, Tires in 2013 and other than that nothing except the recommended services such as Oil Changes. Vandals sliced open the Convertible top in 2017 and I took it to a Company in Kansas City, KS under insurance. Top King specializes in that kind of work and it is flawless again. I have considered trading it in several times but can find nothing that I would like to have under 50k that would take its place. Paint is like new, some hazing on Headlight covers that I need to take to have detailed.
A Sluggish Hottie
I have owned three convertibles prior to this one and it is by far the best value and hottest looking one I have owned. It is gorgeous, fun-to-drive and and very spacious inside. The top stowage system is superb and works flawlessly. The brakes are great. However, I am not happy that this is such a heavy car with the same horsepower as a Pontiac Solstice, which is half as big. What gives? My engine should have another 100 horsepower to really move. All-in-all, there is no other car to compare at this price. I drove the Miata, Solstice, BMW Z4, 300Z and none have the roomy interior, killer sound system, awesome top and "drool appeal."
What a ball, but read the owner's manual
It's been a really fun car for 6000 miles in 2 months. From Phoenix to Ohio and back, it was great. Not quite enough leg support for longer journeys for tall people, but a small price. I've read multiple reviews here, and those with certain issues should read their owner's manual. It specifically conveys to NOT clean the car via an automated car wash. It specifically conveys that if the CD changer "overheats", it WILL shut down to protect the system. These are really incidentals in the grand scheme. I do wish that I didn't have to take it to a dealer to change the gear box fluid of my 5 speed. I've never done that in my life for cars that went 200K, but it is what it is.
Sporty
Ten years and 55,000 miles, three batteries, 2 sets of tires. I just replaced the clutch which required the engine to be yanked and re-installed. The interior plastic is easily scratched - don't take dogs for a ride! Otherwise, the car has held up great. The Rockford Fosgate sound system is at 500 watts per channel is more than adequate with the subwoofer mounted in the back seat cushion. The car is very quick and agile on windy roads which makes it very fun to drive. Visibility out of the back window when the rood is up is limited by the small oval rear window, but at least it is glass and not Isinglass. The car is solid with no rattles after 10 years which is remarkable in and of itself, but being a convertible makes it even more impressive.
Fun! Fun! Fun!
When looking for a new vehicle I wanted a convertible with front-wheel drive that fit my golf clubs for a reasonable price. This car fits all four criteria. My son always said,"Dad, get a fun car." Well, that's what I got. This car is just a joy to drive-comfortable, quiet, and great sound system with fingertip controls. Personally, my complaint is that now when I need a car to fit four, I don't have one. The complaint about the car itself, though, is the blind spot. It IS difficult to see out the back and side of this car-no doubt. But my criteria was met and if I concern myself with just that, then I made a great choice. I get about 18 mpg locally and 27 highway. And don't forget, it takes premium gas. I get nothing but oohs and ahhs, with this car and I love it.
