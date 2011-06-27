Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews

Lots O' Fun Behind the Wheel CyberKatt , 10/23/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Since buying this auto I have been totally impressed by its performance, the low cost of upkeep and the WOW factor, everyone loves the style, ride and the handling (for a car at this price more fun can't be had!). Now mind you this isn't a 300GT V/R4 (I owned one of those!! YOW!) or the fantastic EVO, it still holds it's own! There are also plenty of after market parts for it so personalizing it is a fun way to go! In conclusion if you're in the market for a cool auto, that's inexpensive to upkeep, handles well in the snow (I live in Wisconsin!!) and gives you that open road freedom this is the auto for you! Report Abuse

Most reliable vehicle i have ever owned lordhelmit , 05/22/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my 03' spyder gts in Nov. 2011 with 127k miles at a used lot. I am writing this on 5/22/2014. I love this vehicle. So much. I have the 5 speed manual tranny, and this thing has some JUICE, to the point where, despite having been through 2 fender benders with no repairs other than cosmetics, still beats the faster 2007+ mustangs and ricer hondas/nissans/scions. Oh, my 03 eclipse is completely 100% totally stock. It now has 178k miles and not only runs brand spankin' new but still beats new cars in accel. contests. Despire neglecting oil changes, being through 2 wrecks, taking it off roading, putting it through hell on the street, this is the most reliable vehicle i have ever owned. Report Abuse

The Spydy GT Automatic/Manual transmisission Greg Darby , 03/11/2015 GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Sweet. There's not much else that can be said. You can switch to manual and blast around slow moving vehicles at nearly 140 miles an hour. The G's pin your head to the head rest. Thank goodness that the Eagles are rated for 149 mph. Report Abuse

Don't do it sfl , 06/04/2007 6 of 7 people found this review helpful When I first purchased this vehicle it was an absolute treat. Lots of fun, fast, and easy on the eyes. I have to warn you, if you are going to be driving a lot, stay away! I am now in the process of selling it, but it spends more time in the shop than on the market. In the last 2 months it been in the shop 6 times to the tune of 4000 dollars in repairs. I've had to replace the engine (no warranty) and now the computer is all over the place, turning off components such as the AC as it pleases. The car is awful in extreme heat! AC kills all horsepower. The top no longer works electrically. Just awful. If you plan on only putting only 5k a year in miles, then maybe buy it Report Abuse