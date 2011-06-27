  1. Home
Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.0
6 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

265,000 and still strong

Collete Anderson, 01/12/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just wanted to send a testimony to my 1994 Diamante Wagon. I have driven it for the last five years with only routine maintenance. The 'ol girl has 265,000 miles on it, and I just replaced the timing belt...hoping to get to 300,000 and beyond. A joy to drive!

GREAT CAR

robert cline, 02/05/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I am going to keep it until it quits. I wouldnt trade it for anything. it drives better than my BMW

Good except the brakes

Jfreeman, 06/10/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Overall it's been a great car that hasn't let us down. Some weak point on the car is its oil consumption with age and the life of the brakes before they "wobble". Both items are known in the Diamante community and there are ways to combat them, but they are out there as issues. Otherwise, pretty good car for the price.

A lovely car nobody owns...

apphillips, 05/18/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Apparently there are about 85 of these in the Bay Area (out of 5M cars...). This was the most comfortable wagon, with the best ergonomics, space, and setup. Extremely comfortable for me (6'5") and the whole family. The problem with this car: the engines just suck. At about 85,000 miles this car started developing all sorts of problems (leaks in the block, for example) and mechanics reported that this is not uncommon. Traded this car, sadly, for a Subaru.

Great car parked w/grass all around

jWdupont, 07/16/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Best car I ever owned until the warranty ran out... then, new steering assembly ($1500). Electrical problems out the wazoo. The coup de gras, engine blew due to defective cam shaft,and I change the oil every 2000 miles, like an idiot, and this car made feel like one. I spent another $1800 to fix the engine, but they couldn't put Humpty togather again. I sold it to my neighbor for $600 and begged him not to buy it. Now the his grass is growing around it. He thought he could fix it, but 1 year later it still sits. Mitsubishi, fool me once, shame on you.

Research Similar Vehicles