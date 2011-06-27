Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante Wagon Consumer Reviews

265,000 and still strong Collete Anderson , 01/12/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I just wanted to send a testimony to my 1994 Diamante Wagon. I have driven it for the last five years with only routine maintenance. The 'ol girl has 265,000 miles on it, and I just replaced the timing belt...hoping to get to 300,000 and beyond. A joy to drive! Report Abuse

GREAT CAR robert cline , 02/05/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I am going to keep it until it quits. I wouldnt trade it for anything. it drives better than my BMW Report Abuse

Good except the brakes Jfreeman , 06/10/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Overall it's been a great car that hasn't let us down. Some weak point on the car is its oil consumption with age and the life of the brakes before they "wobble". Both items are known in the Diamante community and there are ways to combat them, but they are out there as issues. Otherwise, pretty good car for the price. Report Abuse

A lovely car nobody owns... apphillips , 05/18/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Apparently there are about 85 of these in the Bay Area (out of 5M cars...). This was the most comfortable wagon, with the best ergonomics, space, and setup. Extremely comfortable for me (6'5") and the whole family. The problem with this car: the engines just suck. At about 85,000 miles this car started developing all sorts of problems (leaks in the block, for example) and mechanics reported that this is not uncommon. Traded this car, sadly, for a Subaru. Report Abuse