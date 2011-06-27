Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Run Mustang Run
This is one of the best cars Mitsubishi has made. It is faster than the V6 and hangs with the V8 GT Mustang and it's only a 3.0 Liter V6 Engine. I love the way people turn to look at it.
3000GT SL DOHC 5 Speed
Solid car just hit 100K miles and still no rattles or noises and runs and shifts as new. It has good power with the 5 spd...much better than our Stealth R/T auto. Handling is very nice and tight if you upgrade the rear swaybar to the bigger Addco bar and it stll rides smooth unlike most sporty cars we've had. 60K maint is important since it's a quadcam engine the belt won't last forever.
3000GT SL
This car has a timeless design. I haven't seen any new car that matches its lines, both inside and out. The interior is beautifully done and is very comfortable to drive around town and long distances. It has the appearance of a world class sports car and always catches eyes when its clean and shiny. It's a shame Mitsubishi stopped making them in '99!
AMAZING
Great car. I've had one for about two years now and I still love it as much as the first time I drove it off the lot. Its got about 90,000 miles on it and the only thing I've had to replace is the clutch but the previous and only owner was a woman. Go figure but it's a pretty amazing car.
3000GT Review
Transmission Problems
Sponsored cars related to the 3000GT
Related Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner