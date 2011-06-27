  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi 3000GT
  4. Used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 3000GT
5(81%)4(9%)3(10%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
21 reviews
Write a review
See all 3000GTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,829 - $4,040
Used 3000GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun to Drive

Alex, 06/06/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Second Mitsubishi 3000 GT I've owned. The body is beautiful, slick and aerodynamic. The interior panel with amazing display. More fun to drive than my other 2 newer and more expensive vehicles.

Report Abuse

Great Machine

Knightstar, 03/25/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Mits came up with a solid winner with this car. Even though it is a little heavy with AWD and all wheel steering, acceleration is fierce at 5.3 sec/>60 mph. The VR-4 is well built and very dependable. I bought mine new and has 71,000 miles now. Although the car is expensive, you get more than you paid for. Even in wet weather, the car never fish tails or slips its tracking around corners, thanks to AW steering. Yes, the rear wheels turn up to 15 degrees in proportion to the front wheels steering. The 320 HP rating can be increased relatively cheaply w/intake and exhaust mods to 400 HP!

Report Abuse

VR-4, A greats sports car for all season

Wiff Peterson, 06/04/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my 2nd VR-4, having previously owned a 93 Dodge Stealth RT only to trade it in on this VR-4 when it reached 110,000 miles. I'm up to 92,000 on this machine and it's been every bit as great as my Stealth. New 18 inch wheels with high performance tires on this model not so great in snow (live on steep hill in New England) so have backup 17 inch wheels with snows for winter, making perfect year round sports car. Great performance & reliability (one of the few reliable sports cars). Totally predictable handling under all circumstances (have had on track at Watkins Glen). Absolutely no problems over two cars and now 200,000 miles plus combined.

Report Abuse

Beautiful car

Doomsday, 06/19/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my 2nd 3000gt base i have had. I love it!! However it feels like it holds back in performance. Don't get me wrong, it is fast enough for anyone, but i Love speed, so i crave for more torque and more hp. is a little noisy in the interior and the seats in fabric is not too classy, but overall the car is a dream machine.

Report Abuse

NEVER BEEN DISAPPOINTED

NYBLUES, 12/02/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I traded in my 3000GT Base for a 97 3000GT SL in December of 2000. This Vehicle performs. Smooth ride, Handles like a dream, every option you can think of is on this car and it was all standard from the manufacturer. Excellent sound system for when I'm cruising long distance. I have had my share of sports cars and they all had some kind of MAJOR problem come up. Not this 3000GT SL. I now have 49,000 mile on this black beauty and she still looks brand spanken new, inside and out.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3000GTS for sale

Related Used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles