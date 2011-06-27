Used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height49.1 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Length180.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Curb weight3131 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caracas Red
  • Belgium Green Pearl Metallic
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
