Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews
1994 3000GT / Perfect Style
I purchased my Danube Blue 3000GT about six months ago from the original owner. It is the automatic SL model. I would like to have a VR4, however, this car has only 49k miles and it is mint. I couldn't pass it up. I went ahead and did the 60k service and added 18" rims and Yokohama tires. This car gets more looks than anything I've ever driven. Not a day goes by without a complimement. Yes, the SL version could use more HP but, I'm 60 years old, so I don't have the need for speed that I once had. I absolutely love this car and if you can find an unmolested one, I highly recommend it.
1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT
I purchased my 3000GT 8 years ago and I still feel she is beautiful and very reliable car that I purchased a long time ago, I even can say this car is better looking than many newer cars in the street today.
Great Car
This is a great car... it has great features and best of all it looks awesome. This car is a real head turner and no matter who you are you will look good in this car.
1994 3000GT SL
I purchased this car from my Mom in around December of 2002. The car was well taken care of and 90% of mileage was on the highway. The car had 140,000 miles and the repairs to that date were as follows: the timing chain at 60,000 &130,000 miles; the clutch (pressure plate, throw out bearing) at 100,000 miles for $600; the alternator - replaced by myself at 115,000 miles (the parts cost $280 including core exchange); and a few lightbulbs etc. Before this I owned a '97 Mustang GT. This car is so much more refined. The suspension is solid. Although this car is heavy it is hard to tell other than the ride quality and stability at any speed. It is very rewarding to drive quickly but not pushed all the time. Also, it is very good in the snow!
Stay Away
I obtained the car with 66k miles and now have 100k. I have emptied my bank into this car...mostly due to transmission problems. Problems include...constant alignment, rebuilt engine ($3100), new transmission ($2800), radiator, continuous electrical problems with installed alarm and cd player. The major problems I have had are with my auto transmission. I had the transmission fixed, then sent in 3 days later to be fixed again. My warranty eventually ran out and it needed to be fixed again ($800) only to last for 4 or 5 days, and now it needs another new transmission. Don't buy this car.
Sponsored cars related to the 3000GT
Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner