Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

1994 3000GT / Perfect Style hornet777 , 09/23/2012 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased my Danube Blue 3000GT about six months ago from the original owner. It is the automatic SL model. I would like to have a VR4, however, this car has only 49k miles and it is mint. I couldn't pass it up. I went ahead and did the 60k service and added 18" rims and Yokohama tires. This car gets more looks than anything I've ever driven. Not a day goes by without a complimement. Yes, the SL version could use more HP but, I'm 60 years old, so I don't have the need for speed that I once had. I absolutely love this car and if you can find an unmolested one, I highly recommend it.

1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT Allen , 11/10/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased my 3000GT 8 years ago and I still feel she is beautiful and very reliable car that I purchased a long time ago, I even can say this car is better looking than many newer cars in the street today.

Great Car ballinpaki987 , 08/12/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a great car... it has great features and best of all it looks awesome. This car is a real head turner and no matter who you are you will look good in this car.

1994 3000GT SL SuzukiDude , 07/14/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this car from my Mom in around December of 2002. The car was well taken care of and 90% of mileage was on the highway. The car had 140,000 miles and the repairs to that date were as follows: the timing chain at 60,000 &130,000 miles; the clutch (pressure plate, throw out bearing) at 100,000 miles for $600; the alternator - replaced by myself at 115,000 miles (the parts cost $280 including core exchange); and a few lightbulbs etc. Before this I owned a '97 Mustang GT. This car is so much more refined. The suspension is solid. Although this car is heavy it is hard to tell other than the ride quality and stability at any speed. It is very rewarding to drive quickly but not pushed all the time. Also, it is very good in the snow!