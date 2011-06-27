  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi 3000GT
  4. Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT
  5. Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 3000GT
5(96%)4(4%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
27 reviews
Write a review
See all 3000GTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,577 - $3,483
Used 3000GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Almost 20 years

yodgiesings, 06/16/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I was excited when I bought this beauty and am still excited almost 20 years later. She is still gorgeous, rides great, looks fabulous and I just can not part with her. My siblings make fun of me for keeping a car so long, but I truly can not help it. The engine hums like a baby and you don't even know it's on when you come to a stoplight. Power? She can beat them all, but I am one of those "slow" drivers anyway, so it doesn't matter. She sticks to the road around turns and sometimes when I am in my pickup, I forget that the pickup can't take the turns like the 3000GT can. Whoops! It was a midlife crisis thing when I bought her, and now, at 64, I am still in the midst of the crisis.

Report Abuse

My baby

Cat, 01/26/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

First year out model; I saw it on the billboard advertisement and just knew this was MY car. After 225K miles, I replaced the engine & transmission. The A/C was converted from the old freon-type. Everything is factory stock with the exception of new door speakers. I have to replace the leather seats someday soon but other than that, I am still lovin' my car as though I just bought it. I'd rather not put anyone or anything in the small tiny backseats so I lay the seats down for added baggage room. As expected, any new parts are hard to find & are at a premium price. I still average 22 MPG & 19 years later, I can hardly wipe the smile off my face when I'm in my car!

Report Abuse

Have Owned for 17 Years and Still Going

Eric, 10/07/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought my 3000 GT/SL new in May, 1991 and in Oct. 2008 it still runs like the day I drove it off the lot. Great pick-up, tight handling, fun to drive. Even with 187,000 miles on it, I'm still loving it! Never had a major breakdown in all these years, just a few minor repairs. I can't say enough good things about this car!

Report Abuse

I MISS MY 3000 GT

IMISSMY3000GT, 05/20/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for myself 3 yrs. ago when I was a 45 yr old. Some say I was having a male mid life crisis. But if you ever drive one of these you will fall in love with it too. I feel the 91 year was the best year for these cars. It is now 2007 and the styling of 1991 still works today. I especially like the flip up head lights that later models don't have. I am 6'2" tall and I have no problem fitting in this car. There is power everything. The gauge cluster setup is spectacular and easy to read. Handling and braking are excellent. The only problem I have encountered in 3 yrs. of ownership occured last Thursday. My 18 yr. old daughter totaled it out. She rear-ended a stopped vehicle at 60 mph.

Report Abuse

Very unique

91GTOtt, 10/28/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Overall, probably the best car every created. Not a cheap car to maintain, but work the cost for what you get. Stock over 300 hp with 307 ft-pounds of torque. The only cars that can to that today are the exotics and the corvette

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3000GTS for sale

Related Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles