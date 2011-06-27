Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Almost 20 years yodgiesings , 06/16/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I was excited when I bought this beauty and am still excited almost 20 years later. She is still gorgeous, rides great, looks fabulous and I just can not part with her. My siblings make fun of me for keeping a car so long, but I truly can not help it. The engine hums like a baby and you don't even know it's on when you come to a stoplight. Power? She can beat them all, but I am one of those "slow" drivers anyway, so it doesn't matter. She sticks to the road around turns and sometimes when I am in my pickup, I forget that the pickup can't take the turns like the 3000GT can. Whoops! It was a midlife crisis thing when I bought her, and now, at 64, I am still in the midst of the crisis. Report Abuse

My baby Cat , 01/26/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful First year out model; I saw it on the billboard advertisement and just knew this was MY car. After 225K miles, I replaced the engine & transmission. The A/C was converted from the old freon-type. Everything is factory stock with the exception of new door speakers. I have to replace the leather seats someday soon but other than that, I am still lovin' my car as though I just bought it. I'd rather not put anyone or anything in the small tiny backseats so I lay the seats down for added baggage room. As expected, any new parts are hard to find & are at a premium price. I still average 22 MPG & 19 years later, I can hardly wipe the smile off my face when I'm in my car!

Have Owned for 17 Years and Still Going Eric , 10/07/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 3000 GT/SL new in May, 1991 and in Oct. 2008 it still runs like the day I drove it off the lot. Great pick-up, tight handling, fun to drive. Even with 187,000 miles on it, I'm still loving it! Never had a major breakdown in all these years, just a few minor repairs. I can't say enough good things about this car!

I MISS MY 3000 GT IMISSMY3000GT , 05/20/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car for myself 3 yrs. ago when I was a 45 yr old. Some say I was having a male mid life crisis. But if you ever drive one of these you will fall in love with it too. I feel the 91 year was the best year for these cars. It is now 2007 and the styling of 1991 still works today. I especially like the flip up head lights that later models don't have. I am 6'2" tall and I have no problem fitting in this car. There is power everything. The gauge cluster setup is spectacular and easy to read. Handling and braking are excellent. The only problem I have encountered in 3 yrs. of ownership occured last Thursday. My 18 yr. old daughter totaled it out. She rear-ended a stopped vehicle at 60 mph.