2019 MINI Countryman Wagon Consumer Reviews

Fun car to drive R. Henseleit , 10/21/2018 Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 10 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought this as a third car for the kids and everyone loves it. Just enough power to easily get around and make the right moves but not too much for more inexperienced drivers. Very high quality finishings and comfortable seating. There is more cargo room than one would expect for a small SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Disappointing Peter Philpot , 07/15/2019 Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 8 of 12 people found this review helpful Don't Buy. Originally our salesman, Ryan George in Palm Harbor, Florida mentioned the mileage would be about 65 miles per gallon and that was also in the advertising. This was appealing to us as I do a lot of driving in my business. So we traded the Countryman we had just purchased for the hybrid. The mileage is much less than expected or advertised. So far, in less than 1,000 miles, 38.7 mpg. Even fully charged, the battery gets less than 15 miles before switching over to the engine. Very disappointing. We are going on facebook to see how many other people are having these results and if we come up with 100 or more, we may bring a class action suit against Mini Cooper/BMW for false advertising. I am a little embarrassed too, as I told a lot of clients and friends that I was going to do this because of the mileage as well as the overall appearance and performance of the Countryman, so with such a disappointing performance, I really can't justify the investment. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Worst car I’ve ever driven Paul Weise , 05/01/2019 Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 12 of 37 people found this review helpful I got this car as a rental while my car was getting repaired after a collision, first thing I noticed was the terrible stiff suspension as I left the rental lot, then I tried to accelerate onto the freeway and it eventually got up to speed with great effort. The radio/ infotainment system is a pain to navigate so much so that it has a warning every time you start the car, not to scroll through it while driving. All the options are controlled by a scroll wheel on the console, I had to delete the pandora and Spotify apps off my phone so that the car would stop trying to use them instead of just playing music off iTunes. The seats are not particularly comfortable and the leg room is cramped in the front seats. This car is not good for city driving or sitting in traffic, at freeway speeds it rides ok with cruise control on but don’t try to overtake anybody in a reasonable amount of time. Now for the first world problems Equipped with push button start but not keyless entry so you still need to pull out your keys every time you get in or out of it The Bluetooth cuts out sometimes if you get a notification on your phone, and takes 5-10 seconds to reconnect when you get in. The air conditioning is LOUD, I’ve been driving in temps around 70F and the radio has to be at about 80% to here it over the fans on medium speed. If the AC is on full blast the volume has to be at max to kinda hear it. The only thing louder than the AC is the turn signal click The car has no navigation or apple carplay or android auto support Avoid renting this car. DON’T BUY IT there are plenty better cars for cheaper Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Rented a 2020 Mini CB , 11/15/2019 Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have to say the 2020 (not a 2019) Countryman I rented for 5 days was so much fun!!! The car only had the 1.5 engine, but I found no problem with the car’s acceleration getting up to speed on the freeways in Southern California traffic. I was surprised to find that the car sat much higher than expected. I assumed I would be hauling myself up and out of the car, but I was wrong. There are numerous upscale touches that makes the Mini feel like a luxury SUV. I am now looking to purchase one. The car Is fun to drive and makes me smile. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse