2019 MINI Countryman Wagon
What’s new
- Revamped trim structure
- Altered standard and optional equipment availability
- Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Exterior and interior design sets it apart from competitors
- Materials are higher-quality than in subcompact rivals
- One of the only vehicles of its kind with a manual transmission
- Provides a fun driving experience
- Front seats are confining
- Cargo area is small
- All engines require premium fuel
- The plug-in has limited EV range and grabby brakes
Which Countryman does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
Small crossovers are everywhere these days, and most perform the duties expected of them. But how many go above and beyond? The 2019 Mini Countryman does just that. Take one look at it and you'll see those classic Mini design elements that help it stand out from the crowd. Inside, the cabin looks like a slightly more upscale version of the one in the Mini Hardtop, a car already renowned for having arguably the nicest interior in the subcompact class. Driven enthusiastically around turns, the Countryman lives up to its heritage and is more entertaining to drive than other subcompact crossovers.
Unfortunately, it carries a premium price tag to match its premium luxuries and handling dynamics. Nor is it as roomy as other crossovers you might potentially cross-shop it against. Overall, though, we think the Countryman's a great choice if you're looking for something more upscale than the typical fare.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mini Countryman Cooper S E Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.
What's it like to live with?
Thinking about adding a Mini Countryman to your garage? Our team of experts tested a Countryman S E Hybrid for one year, logging more than 14,000 miles of real-world driving experience over the course of our test. As expected, the Countryman provided unique handling for a small crossover SUV. But its all-electric range left much to be desired, and there were differing opinions about whether the Mini lived up to its lofty price tag. Read through our long-term Countryman test to see whether the Countryman deserves a spot in your driveway.
2019 MINI Countryman models
The 2019 Mini Countryman is a sporty, fun alternative to the standard set of small crossovers and wagons. The Countryman earns the premium price tag it carries by offering a healthy list of standard features, while a plethora of available options allows buyers to customize the Countryman to their heart's content. All four models — Cooper, Cooper S, John Cooper Works and Cooper S E — have similar feature content but are differentiated by the engines underhood. From there, buyers choose between three trim levels (Classic, Signature and Iconic) with an increasing number of features.
Powering the Classic front-wheel-drive Cooper is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet of torque) matched to your choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. On the all-wheel-drive Countryman All4, the automatic transmission has eight speeds.
You get a lot of features with the Countryman, including 17-inch wheels, summer performance run-flat tires, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a heated windshield wiper system, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, push-button ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split rear seats, simulated leather upholstery, ambient lighting, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch display screen, and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port.
Our pick is the next-level Cooper S. It has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also gets 18-inch wheels, front sport seats and additional stability control choices. A six-speed manual is standard with all-wheel-drive models, with the eight-speed auto optional.
As opposed to the Cooper and Cooper S, all-wheel drive is standard on the next two models. The John Cooper Works trim adds an even more powerful version of the turbocharged four-cylinder (228 hp, 258 lb-ft). The manual is standard and the eight-speed auto is optional. Additional features include LED headlights, cornering lights, aerodynamic modifications, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless entry, aggressively bolstered front seats, cloth and faux suede upholstery, wheel-mounted shift paddles and selectable driving modes.
The Cooper S E is quite different from the rest of the lineup. Up front is the Cooper's turbocharged three-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. In back, and driving the rear wheels, is an electric motor powered by a rechargeable 7.6-kWh battery pack. Mini says total combined output for the S E is 221 hp and 284 lb-ft. The EPA-estimated all-electric driving range is 12 miles. The Cooper S E's feature content is identical to that of the Cooper S, though selectable driving modes are standard.
Features added by the Signature trim differ slightly depending on model, but generally, it adds keyless entry, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam control and touchscreen functionality. Cooper models get 18-inch wheels, while Cooper S and JCW versions get adaptive dampers and selectable driving modes. Choosing the Signature trim also opens the door to additional paint choices, interior dashboard appliques and upholstery choices.
The Signature's Premium package further adds power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, chrome exterior trim, LED headlights, cornering lights, satellite radio and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
The Iconic trim includes those upgrades, plus a power liftgate, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a navigation system and an 8.8-inch touchscreen. Cooper and Cooper S models get a choice of several 18- and 19-inch wheel designs, while JCW models get 19- or 20-inch wheels.
Some of the above options can be ordered separately. Additional stand-alone options include exterior and interior styling modifications, all-season tires and tinted windows.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mini Countryman Cooper S (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed manual | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Mini Countryman has received some revisions, including a revamped trim structure in 2019. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Mini Countryman, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration7.0
Braking7.0
Steering8.5
Handling8.5
Drivability8.0
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort5.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control6.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility9.0
Quality9.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control9.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought this as a third car for the kids and everyone loves it. Just enough power to easily get around and make the right moves but not too much for more inexperienced drivers. Very high quality finishings and comfortable seating. There is more cargo room than one would expect for a small SUV.
Don't Buy. Originally our salesman, Ryan George in Palm Harbor, Florida mentioned the mileage would be about 65 miles per gallon and that was also in the advertising. This was appealing to us as I do a lot of driving in my business. So we traded the Countryman we had just purchased for the hybrid. The mileage is much less than expected or advertised. So far, in less than 1,000 miles, 38.7 mpg. Even fully charged, the battery gets less than 15 miles before switching over to the engine. Very disappointing. We are going on facebook to see how many other people are having these results and if we come up with 100 or more, we may bring a class action suit against Mini Cooper/BMW for false advertising. I am a little embarrassed too, as I told a lot of clients and friends that I was going to do this because of the mileage as well as the overall appearance and performance of the Countryman, so with such a disappointing performance, I really can't justify the investment.
I got this car as a rental while my car was getting repaired after a collision, first thing I noticed was the terrible stiff suspension as I left the rental lot, then I tried to accelerate onto the freeway and it eventually got up to speed with great effort. The radio/ infotainment system is a pain to navigate so much so that it has a warning every time you start the car, not to scroll through it while driving. All the options are controlled by a scroll wheel on the console, I had to delete the pandora and Spotify apps off my phone so that the car would stop trying to use them instead of just playing music off iTunes. The seats are not particularly comfortable and the leg room is cramped in the front seats. This car is not good for city driving or sitting in traffic, at freeway speeds it rides ok with cruise control on but don’t try to overtake anybody in a reasonable amount of time. Now for the first world problems Equipped with push button start but not keyless entry so you still need to pull out your keys every time you get in or out of it The Bluetooth cuts out sometimes if you get a notification on your phone, and takes 5-10 seconds to reconnect when you get in. The air conditioning is LOUD, I’ve been driving in temps around 70F and the radio has to be at about 80% to here it over the fans on medium speed. If the AC is on full blast the volume has to be at max to kinda hear it. The only thing louder than the AC is the turn signal click The car has no navigation or apple carplay or android auto support Avoid renting this car. DON’T BUY IT there are plenty better cars for cheaper
I have to say the 2020 (not a 2019) Countryman I rented for 5 days was so much fun!!! The car only had the 1.5 engine, but I found no problem with the car’s acceleration getting up to speed on the freeways in Southern California traffic. I was surprised to find that the car sat much higher than expected. I assumed I would be hauling myself up and out of the car, but I was wrong. There are numerous upscale touches that makes the Mini feel like a luxury SUV. I am now looking to purchase one. The car Is fun to drive and makes me smile.
Features & Specs
|Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$31,400
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Cooper S 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$30,900
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD
1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$28,900
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Cooper 4dr Wagon
1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$26,900
|MPG
|24 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Countryman safety features:
- Park Distance Control
- Helps parking by alerting the driver when the Countryman is approaching an object while backing up.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Keeps a set distance between the Countryman and the vehicle in front when cruise control is active.
- Parking Assistant
- Autonomously guides the Countryman into a parallel parking spot with minimal driver intervention.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mini Countryman vs. the competition
Mini Countryman vs. Mini Clubman
You can think of the Mini Clubman as an elongated version of the standard Mini Hardtop, with a wagonlike profile and much more cargo room. By contrast, the Countryman is more like a regular SUV. It's taller and roomier, making it more ideal for carrying multiple passengers. Its cargo area is similarly spacious and versatile. The Countryman is a bit more expensive than the Clubman, but its practical benefits might make it worth the extra cost.
Mini Countryman vs. BMW X1
If you consider the Countryman a premium small crossover — an apt assumption given its quality and price tag — the BMW X1 is a worthy competitor. Interior measurements are largely the same, though the X1 offers a bit more headroom all around. The largest differences are in cargo capacity — the X1 has a much larger storage area — and the BMW's higher price.
Mini Countryman vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door
These two vehicles reside at opposite ends of Mini's vehicle lineup. The Hardtop is the smallest and sportiest of the group, while the Countryman is the most utilitarian. Interior materials quality and design are largely the same, though the Hardtop's rear seats are largely useless. The Countryman is roomier, less fun to drive and significantly more expensive.
What's new in the 2019 MINI Countryman?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 MINI Countryman:
- Revamped trim structure
- Altered standard and optional equipment availability
- Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
How much should I pay for a 2019 MINI Countryman?
The least-expensive 2019 MINI Countryman is the 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,900.
Other versions include:
- Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $31,400
- Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $30,900
- Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $28,900
- Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,900
- Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $36,900
- John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $37,900
More about the 2019 MINI Countryman
The 2019 Mini Countryman is a small wagon that carves out a unique niche by providing a playful alternative to typical subcompact crossovers. It's the largest vehicle Mini builds, but its size is comparable to that of a small SUV such as the Mazda CX-3 or the Honda HR-V. As with other Minis, the Countryman has changed its features structure for 2019. Four powertrains are available, each offered in three distinct trims. As you upgrade to the more expensive trims, additional paint, interior trim and options become available. The Mini Countryman notably offers greater customization options than usual in this class.
As far as powertrains go, the 2019 Countryman is offered in Cooper, Cooper S, John Cooper Works and Cooper S E levels. The base Cooper is driven by a turbocharged three-cylinder engine that might feel sluggish as you start loading the Countryman with passengers and cargo. The Cooper S (our preferred model) and the John Cooper Works use a turbocharged four-cylinder, with the JCW making quite a bit more power. The Cooper S E is a plug-in hybrid that pairs the Cooper's three-cylinder with a battery pack. While quicker than even the Cooper S, the plug-in's high price tag, grabby brakes, pitiful EV-only range and uninspiring gasoline fuel economy make it hard to recommend.
No matter which powertrain you choose, the Countryman is offered in three trim levels: Classic, Signature and Iconic. Base Classic models are well-equipped, with automatic headlights and windshield wipers, heated mirrors, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors. However, this trim has a limited exterior paint palette and the options list is limited.
The Signature model further adds keyless entry, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and additional safety features. Selecting the Signature trim also opens the door to additional paint choices, interior dashboard appliques and upholstery choices.
The range-topping Iconic trim goes all-out with LED headlights, a power liftgate, leather upholstery and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
The Countryman commands a significant premium over competing subcompact SUVs and small wagons. Its high-quality interior materials, funky design and sporty driving characteristics are unusual for the segment, and might just tip the scales in its favor. If you want to jump into a thrilling wagon that doesn't fit the mold, use Edmunds' shopping tools to research and visualize your perfect 2019 Mini Countryman.
