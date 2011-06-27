Used 2006 MINI Cooper Hatchback Consumer Reviews

z31526@gmail.com , 06/10/2016 S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M)

First I might say I loved this car. Second thing is I was scared to drive it. Scared that something might break. There are things you need to know. I have been a diy mechanic for many many years. This is not your average car to maintain. This was a super clean car when I bought it and traded it in. I had this for a year 58,000 miles to 66,000. I did the following things to the car. Tires - Most of these cars require run flat tires, because there is no spare! This will cost you more. O2 Sensors if you do not know what this is DO NOT BUY THIS CAR! 2 of them and 80.00 a pop. Brakes 140.00, Water outlet gasket just the gasket if you can find it 16.00. Plug wire and plugs 120.00. I was a fool for buying this fun car and even dumber to put money into it. What they don't tell you is the added expense if you do not run premium gas. You will eat O2 sensors up all the time. Clutch 1. Don't loose the keys this will be spendy 2. Repairs - You better have money a clutch is upwards of 1800.00 3. Only a mini dealer can clear some of the codes this will cost you. 4. If you have snow beware the car might be able to do it but take a look under the car there is a cooling fan that sucks up from the bottom of the car to cool the engine. Snow will ice up and bam ur back at that mini dealer again. There are so many things im sure I have forgotten. This was not the car for me or my family. She was a ton of fun but not that much fun had it up to 140 and was scared. Took corners at 60 and wow was cool. Then I realized mmmmm im Married and 42 years old. So I leave it up to you. They say this was the most dependable year to have. Stay away from automatics just read the blogs. Took this car on a 1600 mile round trip and that was enough for me to get rid of it. Tale care!