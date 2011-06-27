Used 2002 MINI Cooper Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2002 Mini Cooper S
This car has been a real joy to drive. Not only does it handle exceptionally well in all weather conditions, it gets great mileage and has been very reliable. I replaced the run-flat tires with some wider softer tread tires, and that really made the car ride much more smoothly. I just carry a can of flat fixer in case I ever get a flat, which I have not in all the years I've owned it. I always tell people that the mini is not a luxury car, it drives like a sports car. The design is extremely utilitarian, which I like! I think everyone should own a Mini!
Best small car on the road!
Well, I have only owned it for about two months, so far it has been a great car. It's very fun to drive. And I like how other mini owners wave when ever we see each other. I draw attention wherever I go. It's also the best car I have ever had on gas. The seats could be a little more comfortable for long road trips.
Excellent Car, Too Bad...
Driving the MINI Cooper is the most fun that anybody can have with their pants on; it really is that good. It's fast (although could be faster), and the phrase "corners like it's on rails" is a tremendous understatement. Unfortunately, the fun can only be had for 4, maybe 5 days a week, as the Cooper will inevitably spend the rest of the week getting fixed. In the 2+ years that I've had my car, it has been in the shop for a total of about 14-16 times. Everything has been replaced (from the power steering fan, to the entire transmission, and everything in between). I would estimate that the total cost of repairs (under warranty) has been approximately $10-$12K CDN.
Mini is a great car
When I got the Mini I did not think it was powerful enough but I was sure wrong not only is it powerful enough it is the most luxurious car I have ever steped into. It's not like BMW luxurious its like leather couch luxurious. It is a very good choice to buy the Mini Cooper.
Clutch and Transmission Failure
I have had a lot of trouble initially with the computer system of the car, but the worst is that I had to have the clutch replaced at 75,000. miles and now I need a new transmission at 83,000. miles. Dealer tells me it's my driving - but I have been driving Beemer stick-shifts my whole life - I never had to have either one of those parts replaced until I got to 175,000. miles. Furthermore, all maintenance the car needs is very expensive - which may have to do with individual dealerships. Nor am I happy about the acceleration of the car. It certainly does not compare to any of the 3- series of the BMW's - but then again it's also cheaper.
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper
Related Used 2002 MINI Cooper Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner