Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman Consumer Reviews
Not Normal = Fun to drive cross over coupe.
twincoopers, 12/02/2013
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
We purchased two 2011 Mini Cooper S hardtops two and a half years ago and by far the most fun cars we have owned to date at less than half the MSRPs and twice the MPGs. A few weeks ago the new Mini Paceman caught my eye and after the test drive one ended up in our driveway with no disappointments. Its like having a Swiss Army Knife of coupes, its fast, fun on the twisty roads, and solid as a rock at highway plus speeds.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper Paceman
Related Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Clubman 2019
- 2019 MINI Countryman
- 2020 MINI Convertible
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman