Used 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews

darkvader75 , 05/03/2013

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The critical failure of all Mini models are the base seats. They are bricks that feel horrible. I decided to pay the 2 grand for the best seats that they had in the JCW Clubman. This was well worth the money. The seats are much nicer and feel good even on long trips. At club meetings with other Mini owners I cringe at riding with other s because their seats are so bad. This car is fun and quick and has enough cargo room to function reasonably. If you are going to trip with this car you will need to pre-arrange your luggage sizes. There is a lot of room available in the back if you are industrious with your luggage choices.