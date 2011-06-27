2020 MINI Convertible Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Convertible
Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$46,619*
Total Cash Price
$37,485
Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$59,206*
Total Cash Price
$47,606
Convertible John Cooper Works
John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,206*
Total Cash Price
$47,606
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Convertible Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$775
|$802
|$830
|$859
|$4,015
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$2,328
|$1,957
|$4,585
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$522
|$802
|$1,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,563
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,727
|Financing
|$2,016
|$1,621
|$1,200
|$751
|$272
|$5,860
|Depreciation
|$7,830
|$3,854
|$3,151
|$3,532
|$3,084
|$21,451
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,600
|$7,777
|$7,024
|$9,580
|$8,638
|$46,619
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Convertible Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$984
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$5,099
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$381
|$2,957
|$2,485
|$5,823
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$663
|$1,019
|$1,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,985
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,193
|Financing
|$2,560
|$2,059
|$1,524
|$954
|$345
|$7,442
|Depreciation
|$9,944
|$4,895
|$4,002
|$4,486
|$3,917
|$27,243
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$2,061
|$9,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,272
|$9,877
|$8,920
|$12,167
|$10,970
|$59,206
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Convertible John Cooper Works John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$984
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$5,099
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$381
|$2,957
|$2,485
|$5,823
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$663
|$1,019
|$1,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,985
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,193
|Financing
|$2,560
|$2,059
|$1,524
|$954
|$345
|$7,442
|Depreciation
|$9,944
|$4,895
|$4,002
|$4,486
|$3,917
|$27,243
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$2,061
|$9,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,272
|$9,877
|$8,920
|$12,167
|$10,970
|$59,206
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Convertible
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 MINI Convertible in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 MINI Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Clubman 2019
- 2019 MINI Countryman
- 2020 MINI Convertible
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman
Research Similar Vehicles
- BMW Z4 2019
- Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2019
- 2019 Ferrari Portofino
- Audi A5 2020
- 2019 TT
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- 2020 Z4
- 2019 Mustang
- 2019 F-TYPE