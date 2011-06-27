Used 2018 MINI Clubman Consumer Reviews
Get the S
Owned new clubman for 6 months after deciding between Mini Cooper S 4 door, Honda Civic, Audi A3, & Honda Accord. We went with the Clubman for the handling, storage capacity in the back, ergonomic rear doors, and the allure of being part of owning a Mini. Within the first 30 days started feeling buyers remorse due to incredible sluggish acceleration and even in "sport" mode the car lacks power (lack of horsepower almost felt dangerous in traffic and especially entering highways), which made us wishing we would've paid more for the S model. We went back to the dealership to trade it in and they wanted 35% less than what we paid (we knew there would be depreciation), but the dealership elaborated that Mini halted production of the Clubman for several months because they were unsure if they should keep producing the car because customers were veering more towards Mini Coopers or Countryman models. They also said that the value depreciated because of poor demand & potentially high cost of parts. We walked hoping that we would grow closer to the car. The car has an excellent cabin-feel, handles incredibly well, and the sunroof(s) are an amazing feature that make the cabin feel much bigger. During a snowstorm the car slid off the road and the suspension got ripped apart... I firmly believe most cars would've survived the wreck, but the tiny parts got mangled from the impact. We purchased a Mini Cooper S for the handling and speed. The regular Clubman is just too boring and doesn't seem like a car that Mini wants to continue making.
JCW Clubman 2018 Rocketship
Wow! This mini roars in sport mode with the JCW 228hp. engine growling and throaty all the way. The 258 ft. torgue is gripping, and exhilarating. This is what driving is all about. So lost in the many soft cushy cars out today. I love this car.
Great Little Go Kart
Before you purchase a Mini Cooper, You need to know that underneath the quirky exterior of the new Mini's is a BMW! They are also not cheap cars. They are compact upscale small cars. They are extremely fun to drive, they are quick, and very nimble!
Can drive 9 hrs. and feel great.
The Mini Cooper Clubman, John Cooper works is a great car, cute, fast, I even get 32 MPG. But a real big downfall is that the front tires went thin at 20,000 miles. Heep in mind my driving got over 50,000 miles on my Honda CRV all wheel drive. The dealer wanted $850 for a pair!. So I went to Discount tire. 2,000 miles later, the brake light came on, I took it into a shop, the front brakes were gone. Rotors and pads & switch etc. just under $1,000. I didn't even ask the Mini dealer for a price. The rears had another 10,000 mi left, so I am set to do fronts tomorrow. As a note, I got over 50,000 miles on the CRV brakes AWD and they were still strong as per the Honda dealer when I traded it in for the Mini on new Years day, 2019, One other thing I realized about the dealer is when they did the $400 oil change, they did not rotate the tires. The backs were 50% better. Keep in mind, these are run flat tires, real expensive.
