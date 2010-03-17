Used 1998 Mercury Villager for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Villager searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Villager
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Villager
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.820 Reviews
Report abuse
Leo,03/17/2010
I've owned this van for about 3 months. No problems so far except the door locks only seem to work when they want to. It has 105,000 miles and all I've heard is good things on this site. The later models 2000 and above seemed to be getting dogged by consumer reports. What's up with that? I wonder what they changed.