Used 1998 Mercury Villager Minivan Consumer Reviews

Good Roomy Van Leo , 03/17/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've owned this van for about 3 months. No problems so far except the door locks only seem to work when they want to. It has 105,000 miles and all I've heard is good things on this site. The later models 2000 and above seemed to be getting dogged by consumer reports. What's up with that? I wonder what they changed. Report Abuse

Use and Abuse salserourbano , 10/12/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Wow, this is a real awesome minivan. my ex-girlfriend 2 years ago put water in to the oil, and she filled totally the engine until the measure stick did pop out due to the immense pressure. By that time it has 140,000 miles. After 8 oil changes and a complete labor to remove the water, the van stills running with no problems. Today it just pass the 180,000 miles, still have the original rear brakes, and the air conditioning that freezes anyone. It seems that the power locks are definitively one common issue in this vehicle, mine are sometimes crazy, the car locks without touching it. This was a unavoidable gift from a friend that left the country, and it was definitively a bless. Report Abuse

Over 315,000 km...and still going! ashalicious , 09/13/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The body is starting to rust away so I imagine the body will be gone before the engine gives out. My parents bought this van used and then gave it to me in 2009 and it has been a huge help with commuting to work/school and moving furniture etc. I honestly cannot believe that it's still running! Just recently the freaky power lock problem started, but it's just a little quirk of an overall great vehicle! Report Abuse

Great Van! pandrew1 , 05/30/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am not a van person but bought this van as it was only $500. I definitely got my money's worth and more! I have only had brakes bleeding issues when i first bought it and have had air conditioning problems most likely due to an apparent wreck. Despite the wreck, it starts everyday, runs pretty smooth and gas mileage really isn't that bad. There are a couple of small things wrong with it but it's a 1998! If you don't have alot of money to spend but need a quality vehicle & in the market for a van, this is the way to go! Report Abuse