Used 1997 Mercury Villager Minivan Consumer Reviews
Love me Villager
I now have 165,000 miles on it and it is still going strong. Best Mini van I bought. As long as you maintain it well it has not caused any problems whatsoever. Mileage for long trips mostly New York to Florida has been and is still great. Only had to replace wear and tear items here and there. Still drives smoothly and with power. This one American/Japanese venture did pay off only to be stopped few models later as a no money maker. No wonder the company stopped making it. They were losing money on it on parts. Would love for the manufacture to start building them again. But that would never happen. Kia minivans now in my opinion seems to be getting the same direction.
97 Villager
We've owned our van for 3 years now and have only minor complaints. It's been very reliable and pretty fun to drive. Wish it had more power though, sluggish up hills, brakes feel too soft too. Little things like cup holders getting stuck, rear wiper blade getting stuck, and the sliding door having issues with the lock sticking. The air conditiong just went out but just needs new freon, gotta figure it might being its 12 years old now. It has lots of room, we can store so much in it with the seats out and folded foward. We can haul our trailer with it and have the cargo carrier on top. Mechanically it's been pretty sound.
The Best!!
Just turned 366,000km. We haven't put any money into this van. Replaced the rear wiper, and usual stuff, but this has been an amazing van! Lots of room. We had to have the quad seats, however, took them out, and left the bench seat in the back. We've always oil guarded, so have very little rust. One of the best vehicles we've ever had!! Five stars!!!
Good vehicle for the bucks
After an accident in our Grand Caravan that was totaled, we purchased the Mercury Villager as it's replacement. It has been a great vehicle for our son but does have a slow leak in the a/c unit that operates just for the summer with a freon refill. Recently the starter needed replacing, with a Nissan Quest unit which we were surprised to learn. Overall our experience has been a good one. There is a ceiling leak of water somewhere though.
excelent
it has been a plasure driving it, in a shore and a long distance, never had a problem with it, neither on the egine or trasnmission. still runs very good very reliable and dependeable.
