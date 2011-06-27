Used 1992 Mercury Topaz Coupe Consumer Reviews
good & reliable
I have owned this vehicle for about 8 months now and the car runs really well.
I'll cry if it ever dies
Bought new in '92 for about $8500, 136k mi. 27-30mpg, a/c retired 2yrs ago, severe hail damage, has rust and clearcoat is peeling, but I will be putting a new set of tires on it soon so I can drive it a few more years. Other than routine maintenance includes 1 clutch , 2 water pumps, 2 radiators, struts, 2 sets of tie rod ends. I would buy a new one today if they were still being made. Best auto buy I have ever made.
More powerfull than you thought
This is a better car than other people think it is. The Topaz/Tempo carries a bad reputation of a car for old people, but I am 19 and I can tell you that this car kicks ass ;). Whith 160 lbs of torque and 140 hp, and her 0-100 km/h (0-60 mph) in 7.8 sec, this V6 will humiliate most of the people who dare to challenge you! This car runs smooth and only have minor problems like drinking a lot of gas!!! (about 13 liters for 100 km!) Overall, this car is fun to drive, and powerfull! (not the automatic though!!!!). It runs smoothly without any major problems (mine has 176 000 km with no major problem).
topaz's rule
i love topaz's they are the best cars made
Sponsored cars related to the Topaz
Related Used 1992 Mercury Topaz Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner