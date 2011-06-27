  1. Home
Used 1992 Mercury Topaz Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Topaz
4.5
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

good & reliable

Todd.Hemm, 04/05/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned this vehicle for about 8 months now and the car runs really well.

I'll cry if it ever dies

Mike, 05/04/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought new in '92 for about $8500, 136k mi. 27-30mpg, a/c retired 2yrs ago, severe hail damage, has rust and clearcoat is peeling, but I will be putting a new set of tires on it soon so I can drive it a few more years. Other than routine maintenance includes 1 clutch , 2 water pumps, 2 radiators, struts, 2 sets of tie rod ends. I would buy a new one today if they were still being made. Best auto buy I have ever made.

More powerfull than you thought

Topaz Racer, 05/11/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a better car than other people think it is. The Topaz/Tempo carries a bad reputation of a car for old people, but I am 19 and I can tell you that this car kicks ass ;). Whith 160 lbs of torque and 140 hp, and her 0-100 km/h (0-60 mph) in 7.8 sec, this V6 will humiliate most of the people who dare to challenge you! This car runs smooth and only have minor problems like drinking a lot of gas!!! (about 13 liters for 100 km!) Overall, this car is fun to drive, and powerfull! (not the automatic though!!!!). It runs smoothly without any major problems (mine has 176 000 km with no major problem).

topaz's rule

y0gi, 05/17/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

i love topaz's they are the best cars made

