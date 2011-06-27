  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
1992 Mercury Topaz Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

V6 is available for those who need a little more horsepower. Unfortunately the all-wheel-drive system is dropped from the option list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mercury Topaz.

5(62%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

my ride
davis314,01/17/2004
this has been an excellant vehicle, the only major repair i have had to do is a front wheel bearing at 120000miles
good & reliable
Todd.Hemm,04/05/2004
I have owned this vehicle for about 8 months now and the car runs really well.
terrific vehicle
jonib,10/14/2005
Bought this mercury new in 1992, has never left us down, maintenence has been unbelievable small compared to the 1999 dodge durango we also bought new. Our mercury bills probably total $500.00 From 1992 till present, the durango already exceeds $4,000.Oo!!!! Topaz is very comfortable to drive, very nice dependable family car. The body still looks brand new after all these years and is not garage kept!
I'll cry if it ever dies
Mike,05/04/2007
Bought new in '92 for about $8500, 136k mi. 27-30mpg, a/c retired 2yrs ago, severe hail damage, has rust and clearcoat is peeling, but I will be putting a new set of tires on it soon so I can drive it a few more years. Other than routine maintenance includes 1 clutch , 2 water pumps, 2 radiators, struts, 2 sets of tie rod ends. I would buy a new one today if they were still being made. Best auto buy I have ever made.
See all 8 reviews of the 1992 Mercury Topaz
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Mercury Topaz Overview

The Used 1992 Mercury Topaz is offered in the following submodels: Topaz Sedan, Topaz Coupe. Available styles include LTS 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, GS 2dr Coupe, XR5 2dr Coupe, and LS 4dr Sedan.

