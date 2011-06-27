1992 Mercury Topaz Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,761
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
V6 is available for those who need a little more horsepower. Unfortunately the all-wheel-drive system is dropped from the option list.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
davis314,01/17/2004
this has been an excellant vehicle, the only major repair i have had to do is a front wheel bearing at 120000miles
Todd.Hemm,04/05/2004
I have owned this vehicle for about 8 months now and the car runs really well.
jonib,10/14/2005
Bought this mercury new in 1992, has never left us down, maintenence has been unbelievable small compared to the 1999 dodge durango we also bought new. Our mercury bills probably total $500.00 From 1992 till present, the durango already exceeds $4,000.Oo!!!! Topaz is very comfortable to drive, very nice dependable family car. The body still looks brand new after all these years and is not garage kept!
Mike,05/04/2007
Bought new in '92 for about $8500, 136k mi. 27-30mpg, a/c retired 2yrs ago, severe hail damage, has rust and clearcoat is peeling, but I will be putting a new set of tires on it soon so I can drive it a few more years. Other than routine maintenance includes 1 clutch , 2 water pumps, 2 radiators, struts, 2 sets of tie rod ends. I would buy a new one today if they were still being made. Best auto buy I have ever made.
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5500 rpm
