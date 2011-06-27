Used 2003 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great Griswold Wagon r_berkhei , 02/05/2013 9 of 12 people found this review helpful My brother asked to help him find a reliable family car. This car would have been at the bottom of my list, but he insisted on checking it out. It had 135k, and looked kinda rough (nothing a good detailing couldn't solve). However the test drive, and a little research sold me. I've driven it quite frequently on long distance trips. The car is an absolute pleasure. It cruses like a Cadillac and I love the sound system and 6-disk changer. There are some obvious electrical problems, and little glitches with power options and I find the climate control confusing when driving. None the less it is a safe, sophisticated family car that I feel absolutely comfortable with my niece riding in. Report Abuse

My Short-term Driving Experience Gary Ciborowski , 08/15/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful From a die-hard big car buyer, I found the 2003 wagon easy to get used to and fun to drive. I found the small side mirrors hard to adjust to eliminate blind spots and the doors are low so I had to check for high curbs when getting out. Build quality could be better: I have to slam the hood hard to make it catch and the interior has fragile looking switches. The gauges are easy to read, even at night, though the headlamps are not very bright. The front bench center seat is about 11 inches wide. Who can fit there? For the money, not a bad value. Report Abuse

Nice Car for the Money Richard , 05/31/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car used three months ago for a second car, mainly short haul. It's capable, comfortable and solid. Leather seats are great. I had a Sable Wagon 12 years ago and the difference is night and day. Makes me a believer in Ford again. Report Abuse

Great alternative to minivans & SUVs! HappyBuckeye , 09/05/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful After considering several minivans and SUVs to fill the role of our family vehicle we selected a Mercury Sable LS Wagon. It's a great value loaded with so many extras, very comfortable, great incentive laden financing and it carries 8 passengers! Report Abuse