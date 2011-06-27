Used 2003 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews
Great Griswold Wagon
My brother asked to help him find a reliable family car. This car would have been at the bottom of my list, but he insisted on checking it out. It had 135k, and looked kinda rough (nothing a good detailing couldn't solve). However the test drive, and a little research sold me. I've driven it quite frequently on long distance trips. The car is an absolute pleasure. It cruses like a Cadillac and I love the sound system and 6-disk changer. There are some obvious electrical problems, and little glitches with power options and I find the climate control confusing when driving. None the less it is a safe, sophisticated family car that I feel absolutely comfortable with my niece riding in.
My Short-term Driving Experience
From a die-hard big car buyer, I found the 2003 wagon easy to get used to and fun to drive. I found the small side mirrors hard to adjust to eliminate blind spots and the doors are low so I had to check for high curbs when getting out. Build quality could be better: I have to slam the hood hard to make it catch and the interior has fragile looking switches. The gauges are easy to read, even at night, though the headlamps are not very bright. The front bench center seat is about 11 inches wide. Who can fit there? For the money, not a bad value.
Nice Car for the Money
I bought this car used three months ago for a second car, mainly short haul. It's capable, comfortable and solid. Leather seats are great. I had a Sable Wagon 12 years ago and the difference is night and day. Makes me a believer in Ford again.
Great alternative to minivans & SUVs!
After considering several minivans and SUVs to fill the role of our family vehicle we selected a Mercury Sable LS Wagon. It's a great value loaded with so many extras, very comfortable, great incentive laden financing and it carries 8 passengers!
Our Sable LS Wagon
We like our wagon for convenience, style, and practicality. The features and options are very good and we like them all. For the money we feel we are getting a lot. The only complaint is that we feel the ride is too stiff and not as smooth as we would like on rough road.
Sponsored cars related to the Sable
Related Used 2003 Mercury Sable Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner