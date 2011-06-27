Used 2002 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews
Great Vehicle
This has been a great car. I have had no major problems and does well in the Michigan winters. I can haul just as much stuff as I did in my '98 Explorer I before it. Travels great on the highway and I get between 24-26 mpg and that is doing over 70 on the highway. My premium wagon has all the bells and whistles, including power moonroof and factory six disc changer.
Reliable!
The most reliable and sexy car i ever owned!
In a Class of Its Own
A very good friend owns a 2002 Sable wagon with under 50000 miles on it. We go on road trips in it a couple times a year and I am very impressed by it. It is smooth, quiet, comfortable, and roomy. It has decent power and gets about 29 mpg when we are traveling. I love driving it and I am currently looking for a low mileage 2002 - 2005 Sable or Taurus wagon so I can get rid of my 2011 Equinox that is gutless and only gets 25 mpg on the highway.
Keeping my fingers crossed
Up side: low key, helpful dealer; right size; plenty or convenience features; feels tight Down side: Badging crooked Door didn't fit Wheel bearing goes @ 1k mile
what a piece
car only has 90 tyhousand miles on it the interior is falling apart, the tape deck quit working, uncomfortable on ong trips probally due to the leather seats, was handed down to me by my parents, that upgraded to a top of the line Acura, with the money that I have put into repairing the car I could have flat bought a nice brand new car or had a really large down payment on one. This car broke me for Ford Motor Company. I will never buy another Ford midsize again
