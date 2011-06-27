Used 2002 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great Vehicle billbo , 03/20/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This has been a great car. I have had no major problems and does well in the Michigan winters. I can haul just as much stuff as I did in my '98 Explorer I before it. Travels great on the highway and I get between 24-26 mpg and that is doing over 70 on the highway. My premium wagon has all the bells and whistles, including power moonroof and factory six disc changer. Report Abuse

Reliable! Joseph , 11/13/2017 LS Premium 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The most reliable and sexy car i ever owned! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

In a Class of Its Own alexr79 , 09/26/2013 5 of 7 people found this review helpful A very good friend owns a 2002 Sable wagon with under 50000 miles on it. We go on road trips in it a couple times a year and I am very impressed by it. It is smooth, quiet, comfortable, and roomy. It has decent power and gets about 29 mpg when we are traveling. I love driving it and I am currently looking for a low mileage 2002 - 2005 Sable or Taurus wagon so I can get rid of my 2011 Equinox that is gutless and only gets 25 mpg on the highway.

Keeping my fingers crossed Riff , 05/30/2002 1 of 3 people found this review helpful Up side: low key, helpful dealer; right size; plenty or convenience features; feels tight Down side: Badging crooked Door didn't fit Wheel bearing goes @ 1k mile