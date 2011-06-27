Used 1997 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews

1997 Sable LS 3.0 DOHC Privet Sale , 07/15/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love the look, ride and feel of this car. The 200HP DOHC engine makes the car. The gas mileage is OK for a 6cyl. It handles a lot better than I would have thought. The streering has a great feel to it and the brakes stop it on a dime. The only complaint I have is the radio/heater control pod. It doesn't easily allow you to put a better stereo in it without buying an expensive dash plate. Report Abuse

overall a great car baldwin125 , 05/20/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got this car in the summer of 08. had 143k on it. it rode smoothly. it was quick to accelerate and handling was very responsive. Never got stuck in the winter. had to travel on some really muddy roads sometimes and had no trouble getting through. one concern i had was the transmission. it lagged from 1st to 2nd sometimes but never became a huge issue. I had to repair the altenator twice and replaced the starter once. lots of interior room, huge trunk space. speakers were great quality. ac was beyond amazing, heat was slow but great none the less. i was in an accident in the winter. id say the saftey of the vehicle is excellent. it was a rear end collision and nobody in the car was injured.

My Sable Blanca , 02/04/2019 GS 4dr Wagon 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got this vehicle from a friend who owns a junk yard. The thing about my car is that for being from a junkyard it was clean and I just liked. I bought it for 1200 cash and drove it home. I had two problems with it when I bought, had to get brakes and one other thing that I can't remember. I don't drive much anymore since I have been retired (to the market once monthly and for Dr. visits.). I babysat my grandkids sometimes (plenty of room), take the dog to the groomers, one semester I took course at the university, haul a couple of things in back (drop down the back seats for extra room). I had it for 5 years, maintained it mechanically (oil, filters, tire rotation, and belts. I never, had a problem, it was very reliable, good on gas, one small dent from previous owner. I really liked my car very much. One day it just starter to lounge when I stoped at a light while taking my grandson to a soccer game. I did not know what happen, but my baby got us back home safely, I thank God. I would say I got my money's worth and more. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

ok car Nicole , 02/12/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my car used from a private person.I drove it about 2 months then it broke down on me then I got that fixed. I guess the fuel pump was clogged. When I first got it I needed to get in inspected so I proceded to do so and they wouldnt do it because of the spring coil on the passenger side was bad. The speedometer is bad on it have the time I drive it I have no speedomter. I thought I was getting a great car but I thought Wrong. Over all for some people the car maybe be great but for me it was bust.