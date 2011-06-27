  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1996 Mercury Sable
  5. Used 1996 Mercury Sable Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Sable
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Sables for sale
List Price Estimate
$875 - $2,140
Used Sable for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Excellent car

bam1967, 10/20/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought as a demo, Excellent car, just now at a 104,000 the air cond clutch is going out.

Report Abuse

Egg Crate Style, but no beater!

NW Mossyback, 01/04/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this wagon used 7 years ago and have not needed to use the bumper to bumper warranty. Only need to do the normal maintenance. Great gas mileage for a car this size 21 MPG city and 27 hiway. Great handling, leg room and sound system. The paint finish is wonderful considering it has not seen a garage. I may pass it on to my grandson as his college car in a few years, as it has hauled many a muddy soccer kid. The 3rd seat makes a total of 8 in seating capacity. Handles well in snow and the 200+ inches of rain we get. Nice and solid, no road noise. And the style keeps on ticking! A great first car if your are looking for safety and reliability., and lots of features.

Report Abuse

My Car

bigctyfem1, 08/16/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've owned quite a few cars and I have to say I enjoy this one the most. It is so comfortable, and handles well.It is a smooth ride and I have had no problems with it yet. I seat my parents, spouse and 2 children (6) comfortably(and 2 cats in carriers when needed) This is 8 years old now and so far it is a great value(paid $4000.)and is great on gas for a family sized car.

Report Abuse

Poor integrity

Cienna, 01/30/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought car used. Needed to refurbish transmission, and replace a couple of seat belts. Later realized that the indoor courtesy light didn't always turn off because the car thought a door was open, even thought it wasn't. 2 years later I had to get the transmission refurbished again. The seat belts twist and get stuck all the time. Finally ended up pulling out all the indoor courtesy bulbs to deal with light issue. Car doesn't have much pep, especially going uphill. Rear blade eventually stopped functioning as well as A/C. Stereo not working that great since 2005.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sables for sale

Related Used 1996 Mercury Sable Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles