Used 1996 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

Excellent car bam1967 , 10/20/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought as a demo, Excellent car, just now at a 104,000 the air cond clutch is going out.

Egg Crate Style, but no beater! NW Mossyback , 01/04/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this wagon used 7 years ago and have not needed to use the bumper to bumper warranty. Only need to do the normal maintenance. Great gas mileage for a car this size 21 MPG city and 27 hiway. Great handling, leg room and sound system. The paint finish is wonderful considering it has not seen a garage. I may pass it on to my grandson as his college car in a few years, as it has hauled many a muddy soccer kid. The 3rd seat makes a total of 8 in seating capacity. Handles well in snow and the 200+ inches of rain we get. Nice and solid, no road noise. And the style keeps on ticking! A great first car if your are looking for safety and reliability., and lots of features.

My Car bigctyfem1 , 08/16/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've owned quite a few cars and I have to say I enjoy this one the most. It is so comfortable, and handles well.It is a smooth ride and I have had no problems with it yet. I seat my parents, spouse and 2 children (6) comfortably(and 2 cats in carriers when needed) This is 8 years old now and so far it is a great value(paid $4000.)and is great on gas for a family sized car.