Used 1996 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews
Excellent car
Bought as a demo, Excellent car, just now at a 104,000 the air cond clutch is going out.
Egg Crate Style, but no beater!
I bought this wagon used 7 years ago and have not needed to use the bumper to bumper warranty. Only need to do the normal maintenance. Great gas mileage for a car this size 21 MPG city and 27 hiway. Great handling, leg room and sound system. The paint finish is wonderful considering it has not seen a garage. I may pass it on to my grandson as his college car in a few years, as it has hauled many a muddy soccer kid. The 3rd seat makes a total of 8 in seating capacity. Handles well in snow and the 200+ inches of rain we get. Nice and solid, no road noise. And the style keeps on ticking! A great first car if your are looking for safety and reliability., and lots of features.
My Car
I've owned quite a few cars and I have to say I enjoy this one the most. It is so comfortable, and handles well.It is a smooth ride and I have had no problems with it yet. I seat my parents, spouse and 2 children (6) comfortably(and 2 cats in carriers when needed) This is 8 years old now and so far it is a great value(paid $4000.)and is great on gas for a family sized car.
Poor integrity
Bought car used. Needed to refurbish transmission, and replace a couple of seat belts. Later realized that the indoor courtesy light didn't always turn off because the car thought a door was open, even thought it wasn't. 2 years later I had to get the transmission refurbished again. The seat belts twist and get stuck all the time. Finally ended up pulling out all the indoor courtesy bulbs to deal with light issue. Car doesn't have much pep, especially going uphill. Rear blade eventually stopped functioning as well as A/C. Stereo not working that great since 2005.
