Used 1993 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Sable
4.5
2 reviews
Schaffer, 09/21/2005
Bought this vehicle used with 140k its now about 260k body looks great, minor rust, on rocker panel on door. frame is fine have repaired average stuff dashboard lights are burned out making it neccasary to use over head intermittently to view at night. power steering pump and lines need help

Good Transportation

dee, 06/29/2002
The Mercury Sable wagon has served us well. I needed a family car as well as a vehicle to haul things for my business and it has done both admirably. We bought the wagon used and have just made minor repairs. Better ride and handling than our Chrysler Minivan LE had.

