Used 1993 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews
fairly trustworthy
Schaffer, 09/21/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Bought this vehicle used with 140k its now about 260k body looks great, minor rust, on rocker panel on door. frame is fine have repaired average stuff dashboard lights are burned out making it neccasary to use over head intermittently to view at night. power steering pump and lines need help
Report Abuse
Good Transportation
dee, 06/29/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
The Mercury Sable wagon has served us well. I needed a family car as well as a vehicle to haul things for my business and it has done both admirably. We bought the wagon used and have just made minor repairs. Better ride and handling than our Chrysler Minivan LE had.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Sable
Related Used 1993 Mercury Sable Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner