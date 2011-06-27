Used 1990 Mercury Sable Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car- "The Eichmobile"
A friend just inherited another vehicle from a family member, so he gave me his 1990 Sable, which was given to him by another mutual friend of ours when the same thing happened to her, and it was given to her by another family member when she went to Bible College in Chicago. So it is sort of a congregational heirloom? Well, I have only had the car for a week, and I already own an 03 Taurus, I actually like the old Sable over the Taurus. It has a fine Cadillac ride to it, and the motor runs like new. The transmission needs some TLC, which I will soon take care of. The paint job is shot, but I am hoping to fix that next year, if the car makes it through the brutal Iowa winter weather.
Best Car Ever
I bought my 1990 Merc. Sable in May of '98 w/76K miles. After 7 years and 100k later the car runs like when i first bought it; EXCELLENT. I have performed the maintenance religiously (changed oil every 3K, etc.). The only things I have replaced on the car are the rack and pinion, front struts and new tires. The car has never broken down and it is the most reliable car that we have compared to our other cars who are always visiting the shop for repairs.
My Mercury Sable
My sable is the first car that i have ever had. yes it is an older car but it is more durable than some of the newer cars. i have been in 3 wrecks since i got it and only the last two have done significant damage although only one of them was my fault.
Ford SUCKS
Does Ford know how to make a car that's transmission doesn't crap out by design? Does Ford know how to make 3.8L engines that aren't so poorly designed that most all heads crack before 80k miles???
Excellent car if properly maintained
I have driven my 1990 Sable GS from 68,000 up to 140,000 and it is still going strong. A/C, engine sensors, water pump, and fuel pump had to be replaced between 100,000 and 140,000 but these are minor expenses compared to the decline in value of a new car. Properly maintained, the engine, automatic transmission, and drive systems will continue to perform smoothly. I expect to keep this car for many more enjoyable miles.
