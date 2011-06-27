Used 1990 Mercury Sable Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car- "The Eichmobile" Eichmobile , 11/03/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful A friend just inherited another vehicle from a family member, so he gave me his 1990 Sable, which was given to him by another mutual friend of ours when the same thing happened to her, and it was given to her by another family member when she went to Bible College in Chicago. So it is sort of a congregational heirloom? Well, I have only had the car for a week, and I already own an 03 Taurus, I actually like the old Sable over the Taurus. It has a fine Cadillac ride to it, and the motor runs like new. The transmission needs some TLC, which I will soon take care of. The paint job is shot, but I am hoping to fix that next year, if the car makes it through the brutal Iowa winter weather. Report Abuse

Best Car Ever Medellin , 07/21/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 1990 Merc. Sable in May of '98 w/76K miles. After 7 years and 100k later the car runs like when i first bought it; EXCELLENT. I have performed the maintenance religiously (changed oil every 3K, etc.). The only things I have replaced on the car are the rack and pinion, front struts and new tires. The car has never broken down and it is the most reliable car that we have compared to our other cars who are always visiting the shop for repairs. Report Abuse

My Mercury Sable starsfn4eva , 04/02/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My sable is the first car that i have ever had. yes it is an older car but it is more durable than some of the newer cars. i have been in 3 wrecks since i got it and only the last two have done significant damage although only one of them was my fault. Report Abuse

Ford SUCKS Gargaxius , 10/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Does Ford know how to make a car that's transmission doesn't crap out by design? Does Ford know how to make 3.8L engines that aren't so poorly designed that most all heads crack before 80k miles??? Report Abuse