Used 1999 Mercury Mystique Sedan Consumer Reviews

Long time owner Woody , 11/21/2007 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Having owned this V6, 5-speed, leather seated, sunroof equipped car for over 8 years, I've developed a few opinions on it. The engine was designed by a joint effort of Porsche and Cosworth, and is impressive to behold. Normal mileage is 22 city / 28 highway, although if driven very carefully will increase to 24/32. My previous car was an Acura Integra, and this Mystique would run rings around it. European feel, 4 cams, 4 disc brakes, and supportive seats make for a fun driving experience. Roughly 3000 rpm at 65 mph seems a bit high, although the engine is very smooth and quiet. This is a European designed car, built in Kansas City.

IDK hottdrummer , 03/19/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had my Mercury Mystique for about 2 months now and I really really enjoy it. It's sporty but not too sporty. The power it has amazing (V6) and it is one great car. The only thing I don't like is the transmission slips. I got power but sometimes I can't use it all but to the rough idles and slips. I have a great system in the car and it really bangs. My friends love the car and I love it just as much.

1999 Mercury Mystique GS janice99 , 02/04/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We bought this car new and it has 112,000 miles on it. We had to replace the timing belt at about 100,000 miles; I would recommend replacing it at 95,000 as a precaution because it will leave you stranded, as would ANY car with a timing belt, not just this one. Over all it is great, fun to drive and gets EXCELLENT gas mileage, 28 to 33 mpg in city or highway. The paint has peeled in a couple of places and on the grille but that is cosmetic only. We live in a snowy area and unless we get 2 feet (unusual) it handles well. My husband drives it to work nearly every day, 7 miles each way, mostly rural. I hope it lasts as long as our old '91 Tracer which had 315,000 miles when we sold it!

Best kept secret dmr , 02/01/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle last year to commute (50 mi, ea way) this winter. The person I purchased this from was the original owner and indicated the car got 35 MPG and was maintenance free other than a brake job. It is a 4 cyl, with 5 speed manual gearbox. My 1st MPG ck indicated 35.5 which was 80% hwy, 20% city driving. The car runs and drives great. Extremely strong and smooth for a 4 cyl. The torque feels more like a big six which makes for easy driving. Handles like a sports car although it has more torque steer than other front wheel drives I've driven. The top of the dash was loose but some household glue has worked holding it in place. I highly recommend this as a used car buy.