Estimated values
1995 Mercury Mystique GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$925
|$1,564
|$1,917
|Clean
|$810
|$1,373
|$1,682
|Average
|$580
|$991
|$1,214
|Rough
|$350
|$609
|$745
Estimated values
1995 Mercury Mystique LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$962
|$1,621
|$1,983
|Clean
|$842
|$1,423
|$1,740
|Average
|$603
|$1,027
|$1,256
|Rough
|$364
|$631
|$771