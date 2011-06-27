  1. Home
Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer SUV Consumer Reviews

8 reviews
No other SUV comes close to Mountaineer

Chris, 10/19/2007
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is a great SUV. Mercury really put their effort and time in this vehicle. All the details are very thought out and has a very stylish exterior and interior. It is very spacious and will fit any large family with up to 7. I really like how nice the ride is and is very comfortable. We were looking at other vehicles to consider, but we made a very smart choice and got this. This is a perfect SUV for a single person or a family of 7. And the V8 engine is very powerful and its just an overall awesome vehicle to own.

My third mountaineer and it's a lemon!

defectivemntnr, 09/08/2010
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Does Ford Motor Co care about losing a loyal customer?In my case the answer is no, not at all.I leased a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer 11/07,our third one.It was fine until 4/09 when it didn't start one day.Then it began to happen more frequently.My family ha been stranded countless times due to this problem. After several attempts at Ford Lincoln Mercury dealerships to fix the problem it still exists.The alternator,starter bad relay and battery have all been replaced yet several times a week I am left stranded somewhere with this defective vehicle that won't start.I have been in communication with the Ford Cust. Solutions team through two courses of repairs,a Special Ford Engineer was even sent

Love the SUV, but poor interior quality

Ron, 08/30/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We love the room, the ride, the v8 power, the appearance, and we know from the past that we will love the AWD. The MPG is acceptable for an AWD mid-size SUV. We test drove the vehicle on a bright sunny day 98 F and heard no rattles or noises, but took delivery in the evening after sundown, temp 71F. On the way home the upper console started making an annoying noise when we hit seams in the road. We made 2 visits to fix the problem. Another Mountaineer that hadn't been prepped did the same thing, as did the 08 Explorer Rental. Service manager said that if more than 2 do the same, then Ford would say they're built that way. Excuse me? Dealer put foam in that area. Problem solved for now?

My third Mountaineer

Pickivicki, 03/11/2017
4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great work horse. Very little maintenance required. The transmission is completely sealed so there is no maintenance on that. This SUV is a base model. My first and second were luxury editions with all the bells and whistles. I missed those features on this one although I could play my music from my iPhone via a jack.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Hard to Improve On

dan ertel, 07/19/2008
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is my third Mountaineer (had a 2002 & 2005). They keep getting better. Fuel economy not a factor due to my low mileage - comfort, safety, traction in the snow, room to transport items and style, these are what counts to me and the Mountaineer is a 10 in all respects. Large lease discount from Ford makes this vehicle a great deal.

