Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.
Length190.7 in.
Curb weight4050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height70.5 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
