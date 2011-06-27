Used 2006 Mercury Mariner Consumer Reviews

Still wondering lake girl , 11/05/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Nice looking vehicle. In 2 months of ownership have had a problem with CD player- reading no Cd when there was one in player. Turning vehicle off and on again luckily corrected the problem. Muffler seems rather loose, but service dept says free play is normal. Makes a lot of creaking noise when backing up onto the road- live on a hill. Gas mileage Ok for an SUV. Not the greatest on zip going uphill- got to put the pedal to the floor for some zoom. Report Abuse

On its final legs for trade-in ;-( Robert , 04/08/2016 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I owned the Mariner new in 2006. I had only one problem while it was still under warranty and it was the lift gate door window lock. Around the 148K mark, I had ongoing repairs list. I had the ignition coils on two cylinders go and plus the computer go bad which caused the short. This was two years ago and cost me about 2K. Along the way till now I had exhaust leak, power steering pump replacement, two ball joints and three battery replacements. This weekend, the #1 cylinder was miss-firing and took it to the mechanic for repairs. He found a low pressure reading on the cylinder head and replaced the spark-plugs. He also cleaned the valve heads and it regained compression in the cylinder. Two days later, I get the code for a bad ignition coil on number 4 and a bad computer again. It is now time to say good bye to the beloved Mercury Mariner. I had a great running truck for the last 10 years and it lasted pretty long with the general preventive maintenance schedule. FYI Never got stuck in the snow in Philadelphia. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Still Rolling Along @ 371,538 Miles Bill W , 06/29/2016 Convenience 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I am the original owner of my 2006 Mercury Mariner SUV (4 Cylinder / 4WD). I purchased it brand new back in 2006. It has been my daily driver to and from work, I drive 92 miles each way in good weather and bad weather. I wanted to share my feelings, this has got to be the BEST VEHICLE that I ever purchased. I am very proactive on maintaining my vehicle, I have changed the oil every 5k miles along with tire rotations, knock on wood that I have not really had anything major happen since buying it other than replacing the tires, front brakes, back brakes only 1X, the serpentine belt 1x, plugs 2x, the battery 1x, the windshield from a stone crack, the alternator 1x, wiper blades many times and the AC Compressor just died, no biggie ..... Also back in 2010 I got rear ended and I thought the insurance company would have considered it a total loss, they ended up paying more for repairs that the value of the vehicle, crazy ! My paint is smooth as glass and the interior is pretty much mint, I really keep it detailed all the time ! Mercury did a great job on the build on this vehicle, I would purchase another if they continued selling them, but the product line got the axe. The engine runs awesome and the transmission is perfect ! Yes, I had the fluid drained from the tranny 2x, no pressure flush, just a drain and fill, same with radiator, no pressure flush, just drain and fill, fluids always look clean. Thank You, Mercury ! Safety Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

3rd Car I've Owned and Best Yet! Elmz11 , 03/14/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful As a 21 year old commuter student going to college full-time, I needed to trade up to an SUV after getting stuck in the snow numerous times in my 05 Hyundai Elantra. I was weary about buying a used vehicle (seeing that I bought my first car brand new) but I LOVE THIS SUV!! I ditched the JUNK Continental tires that all these Escapes and Mariners come with from the factory and got Michelin Cross Terrain's put on. Night and Day! Get compliments on the interior all the time (two-tone black and creme). Average 19-20 mpg in mostly highway driving and it does have some power behind it. Have put on 19,000 miles in just 8 months and it has been rock solid! (now at 57,000 miles) Report Abuse