Used 2003 Mercury Marauder Sedan Consumer Reviews
One too many repairs
Cool car, but it's been more than 20 years since I've owned a car that so many things have broken or failed. Most are odd and surprising: lower A arms at 70,000 miles, rear axle seal at 80,000, failure of headlights (needed new Light Control Module at $400 just for the part), rusted lower steering column at 104,000. Also, a number of the interior lights (headlight switch indicator, power window buttons, heated seat buttons) no longer work. Vacuum leak in the vent system disables controls. Now it is in shop, likely needing an $800 fuel pump replacement. I love the car but I've spent $3 or 4 thousand over the last 3 years fixing things that I've never fixed before in any other car I've owned.
Handles well at speed
I have about 200 Miles on my Maurader. I have had it up to 110 and it handles pretty well at that speed. I have been babying it a bit since its so new. Car pulls pretty well at upper RPMs and has smooth continuing power but will not burn the tires off the line very well. Ford Tech services claims fuel cut off at 123 but have yet to test this. Seems to handle much better at speed than the Crown Vic Sport pkg Car. Overall the car does very well but won't pass a gas station and it claims that Premium fuel is required. Milage statement on sticker seems to be very pie in the sky optimum operating condition numbers.
Under the Radar
The subdued styling, borrowed from the Grand Marquis and Crown Victoria allows the Marauder to be a true sleeper. Considering the weight of the Marauder performance is excellent. Handling is predictable, and can be pushed. Tail slide in hard cornering is likely in hard cornering or slick conditions, but the long wheel base and responsive steering allows a driver to push through it. On the entertaining side, when cruising on or slightly above the legally posted speed limit on the interstate, lines of brake lights will pop up and hearts will skip a beat as police cruiser clone pops out of traffic. Very reliable. I replaced a set of shocks, 18 oil changes, k&n air filter & drove it over 95k.
Overall great car to play with
This beastly ride is great! It may not have the initial tire-chirping torque that marks a true muscle car, however it does get up to speed quite quickly and keeps up better with traffic than its crown vic, police interceptor, or grand marquis brethren. Not to mention the leather seats are comfortable and make you feel very relaxed, and the car rides smooth down the highway thanks to the self-leveling air suspension in the back. This car is a real head turner also, even bone stock 'cause it's one you don't see everyday unless you personally own one like me :D. This ride is a great keeper for anyone who is lucky enough to have one.
My Favorite Car
I had always wanted a Marauder after seeing it in 2002 as a concept. Finally over a year I had a chance to pick one up with 11k on it! Its been the best car i've ever owned, never breaks down and ive done oil changes, tires (which are expensive), and add an k/n intake/exhaust and yes it's a little slow outta the gate but she scoots once in motion its like a freight train, and that 4.6 DOHC has the opportunity to be so much more. I can recommend this car to ANYONE, if your even remotely handy with cars this car is a breeze to work on. Thing to keep in mind, the book values on the car are wrong, parts are a little tough and expensive, gas mileage isn't bad, insurance is cheap, and its fun!
