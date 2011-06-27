  1. Home
2003 Mercury Marauder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Beefy horsepower figures, all-American attitude.
  • Needs more low-end punch, no independent rear suspension.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Reports of the demise of the American muscle car have been greatly exaggerated.

Vehicle overview

Model History/Marketing Philosophy: Mercury's "Marauder" nameplate first appeared on slantback versions of the 1964 Monterey, Montclair and Park Lane two- and four-door sedans, powered by a huge 425 cubic-inch V8 that made up to 427 gross horsepower. A new Marauder arrived in 1969 riding a shorter wheelbase and sporting a "tunnelback" rear window design. It came in standard and X-100 trim, with either a 390 cubic-inch V8 or a 429 big block V8 making 360 gross horsepower. The Marauder survived through 1970, but then died due to slow sales and disinterest in performance-tuned large cars.

For 2003, Mercury resurrects the Marauder as a tweaked and massaged version of the Grand Marquis sedan. This isn't the first time that a recipe calling for a big engine, fat wheels and black paint has revived interest in a relatively staid and conservative box-on-wheels. Anyone remember the 1994-96 Chevrolet Impala SS? The new Marauder caters to the same crowd of aging, "buy American," muscle-car aficionados as the Impala, and should easily perform the task of raising Mercury's brand awareness as the marque struggles to remake itself. Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options: The 2003 Marauder comes just one way: fully-loaded and painted jet black. The options list is limited to a moonroof, a trunk organizer and a six-disc CD changer.

Powertrains and Performance: The Marauder is powered by an all-aluminum DOHC 4.6-liter V8 making 300 horsepower 5,750 rpm and 310 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,250 rpm. It breathes through a true dual exhaust system with chrome-plated pipes. A four-speed automatic transmission with a high-stall speed torque converter drives the rear wheels through a 3.55 rear axle with limited-slip differential. Massive 18-inch five-spoke wheels are shod with sticky BFGoodrich g-Force T/A tires (P235/50ZR18 in front and P245/55ZR18 in back).

Safety: With its basis on the Grand Marquis, the 4,165-pound Marauder is large and heavy. Federal crash testing of the Grand Marquis has resulted in a five-star rating for frontal impacts and four-star ratings for side impacts. The 2003 Marauder comes standard with four-wheel disc antilock brakes with electronic brake force distribution and panic assist (which applies the brakes full-force when a panic stop is detected). Also standard is the Personal Safety System (advanced restraint and airbag systems) and seat-mounted side airbags.

Interior Design and Special Features: Inside, enthusiast drivers will appreciate the white-faced displays, which include a 140-mph speedometer, 7,000-rpm tachometer and full instrumentation with temperature, oil and voltage gauges. Bright trim replaces the fake wood found in the Grand Marquis, adding a touch of attitude. A floor shifter juts out of the center console for a sporty feel, while the five seating positions are upholstered in leather with the winged god Mercury's head embossed in the seatbacks. "Marauder" is embroidered into the floor mats to remind the driver this is a special car.

Driving Impressions/Opinions: The Marauder is a car with a lot to offer. Enthusiasts with families, who're seeking to have their cake and eat it, too, will no doubt appreciate the king-sized sedan's emphasis on both thrills and utility. Fast, handsome and practical, to boot, the Marauder is a ride that's clearly designed to be more than just a one-trick pony.

2003 Highlights

In an effort to generate interest in what seems to be a dying brand, Mercury takes a page out of a decade-old Chevrolet playbook and paints a Grand Marquis Amish-black, bolts on 18-inch wheels and stuffs a 300-horse V8 under the hood. The result is surprisingly appealing.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mercury Marauder.

5(78%)
4(19%)
3(0%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.7
95 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 95 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One too many repairs
Neil B.,11/09/2009
Cool car, but it's been more than 20 years since I've owned a car that so many things have broken or failed. Most are odd and surprising: lower A arms at 70,000 miles, rear axle seal at 80,000, failure of headlights (needed new Light Control Module at $400 just for the part), rusted lower steering column at 104,000. Also, a number of the interior lights (headlight switch indicator, power window buttons, heated seat buttons) no longer work. Vacuum leak in the vent system disables controls. Now it is in shop, likely needing an $800 fuel pump replacement. I love the car but I've spent $3 or 4 thousand over the last 3 years fixing things that I've never fixed before in any other car I've owned.
Handles well at speed
eng1neer,06/22/2002
I have about 200 Miles on my Maurader. I have had it up to 110 and it handles pretty well at that speed. I have been babying it a bit since its so new. Car pulls pretty well at upper RPMs and has smooth continuing power but will not burn the tires off the line very well. Ford Tech services claims fuel cut off at 123 but have yet to test this. Seems to handle much better at speed than the Crown Vic Sport pkg Car. Overall the car does very well but won't pass a gas station and it claims that Premium fuel is required. Milage statement on sticker seems to be very pie in the sky optimum operating condition numbers.
Under the Radar
cred,04/03/2010
The subdued styling, borrowed from the Grand Marquis and Crown Victoria allows the Marauder to be a true sleeper. Considering the weight of the Marauder performance is excellent. Handling is predictable, and can be pushed. Tail slide in hard cornering is likely in hard cornering or slick conditions, but the long wheel base and responsive steering allows a driver to push through it. On the entertaining side, when cruising on or slightly above the legally posted speed limit on the interstate, lines of brake lights will pop up and hearts will skip a beat as police cruiser clone pops out of traffic. Very reliable. I replaced a set of shocks, 18 oil changes, k&n air filter & drove it over 95k.
Overall great car to play with
cmarek,03/24/2010
This beastly ride is great! It may not have the initial tire-chirping torque that marks a true muscle car, however it does get up to speed quite quickly and keeps up better with traffic than its crown vic, police interceptor, or grand marquis brethren. Not to mention the leather seats are comfortable and make you feel very relaxed, and the car rides smooth down the highway thanks to the self-leveling air suspension in the back. This car is a real head turner also, even bone stock 'cause it's one you don't see everyday unless you personally own one like me :D. This ride is a great keeper for anyone who is lucky enough to have one.
See all 95 reviews of the 2003 Mercury Marauder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mercury Marauder features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2003 Mercury Marauder
In the midst of corporate losses, executive shuffling and the gloomy aftermath of the Firestone tire recall, Ford has been doing its best to think happy thoughts. More so than any other automaker, it has been playing up its heritage, as seen in such products as the Forty-Nine concept car, GT40 supercar, retro-styled Thunderbird and classically themed Bullitt and Mach 1 Mustangs. For 2003, the trend continues with the return of the Mercury Marauder.

We'd guess that a significant percentage of the American population doesn't know that there's a Marauder to revive. Never possessing the iconic weight of cars like the Pontiac GTO or Chevrolet Chevelle SS, the Marauder first appeared in 1964 as a performance version of Mercury's Montclair, Monterey and Park Lane two- and four-door sedans. The Marauder was available with a huge 427-cubic-inch V8 that made up to 425 gross horsepower. A new Marauder arrived in 1969 riding a shorter wheelbase and sporting a "tunnelback" rear window design. It came in standard and X-100 trim, with either a 390-cubic-inch V8 or a 429 big-block V8 making 360 gross horsepower. The Marauder survived through 1970, but then died due to slow sales and disinterest in performance-tuned large cars.

For the third time around, Mercury has gone to its fullsize sedan, the Grand Marquis, as the Marauder starter kit. A Marauder concept was first shown at the 1998 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show, and a final production version appeared at the 2001 Chicago Auto Show.

While four years is a long time to wait for a car, you'll probably be glad that Mercury waited till the '03 model year. It's this year that the Grand Marquis has received a number of important updates. A new full-perimeter frame uses strong, lightweight hydroformed steel sections for the front rails to improve frontal and offset crash performance. Redesigned frame crossmembers and new side-impact airbags improve side-impact crash performance. Additionally, the new frame — combined with a redesigned independent front suspension and new monotube shock absorbers at all four wheels — contributes to a smoother, more controlled ride and improved handling.

Other changes include a new variable ratio rack-and-pinion steering system with variable power assist (the 2002 car has a less precise recirculating ball design) and a new dual-rate brake booster that automatically supplies full braking power in a panic stop even if the driver doesn't initially apply enough pedal pressure to engage the antilock brakes. On the inside, the seats have been revised to improve comfort and appearance; the cupholders are new; a three-point seatbelt has been added for the rear center passenger; and the door trim has been redesigned for a cleaner appearance.

To create the Marauder, Mercury first forgoes the Grand Marquis' SOHC 16-valve 4.6-liter V8 and replaces it with a 4.6-liter DOHC V8 (or 281 cubic inches, if you prefer). Essentially the same engine that powered the 2002 Mustang Cobra, it makes 302 horsepower at 5,750 rpm and 318 pound-feet of torque at 4,250 rpm. The sole transmission offered is a four-speed automatic, though Mercury has added a high-stall torque converter, a limited-slip rear differential and a 3.55:1 rear axle ratio to improve the car's off-the-line acceleration.

Promotional material for the Marauder shows the car spinning its rear tires during a burnout at a drag strip. Our initial impression is that the Marauder feels fast, but not in the classic muscle car way. Because of the wide rear tires and the engine's bias for mid- to high-end power, the car won't actually spin its tires during a normal acceleration run. It's only when the driver first applies the brakes for a brake-torque launch that the rear tires will break loose. Mercury says the car will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, considerably faster than a stock Grand Marquis.

The Marauder certainly sounds the part, thanks to a tuned dual exhaust system that features 2-inch diameter pipes and visible 3.5-inch stainless steel Megs exhaust tips. Its vocal range is a lot like a Mustang Cobra, a fact not surprising considering the engine source. Blip the throttle a few times and heads will certainly swivel.

For the suspension, the Marauder uses the Grand Marquis' independent front suspension (a short- and long-arm design with steel upper and aluminum lower control arms) and a live-axle rear. To improve handling performance, Mercury has added stiffer springs in the front, front and rear Tokico sport-tuned dampers and larger antiroll bars. The rear suspension (upper and lower control arms with a lateral Watt's linkage) features load-leveling air springs, which Mercury says are quite adept at maintaining the car's ride height even when the trunk is fully loaded while traveling over minor road imperfections.

Considering its large dimensions and 4,165-pound curb weight, the Marauder is impressive during tight maneuvers. The body doesn't roll excessively and the new steering system improves the feel and precision of the car. It's easy to drive quickly. Outright grip is also high (an estimated 0.88 g on a skidpad) because of 18-inch wheels and sticky BFGoodrich g-Force T/A tires (P235/50WR18 in front and P245/55WR18 in back). At the vehicle's introduction, we were unable to drive the Marauder over anything other than smooth roads, so we can't comment authoritatively on the car's ride quality, but we don't expect it to be unduly compromised.

To keep the driver from sliding around in his seat when cornering, the Marauder comes with extra bolstering for lateral thigh, lumbar and shoulder support. Both front seats are eight-way power adjustable and are appointed in black leather with "French seam" stitching meant to mimic the upholstery design of earlier Marauders. Other changes specific to the Marauder include metallic-like trim accents, white-faced gauges, additional Auto Meter oil-pressure and voltmeter gauges and a winged god Mercury's head logo embossed into the front seatbacks.

As four-door sedans go, this is about as good as it gets in terms of horsepower for the dollar; the Marauder offers 302 ponies for approximately $35,000. Mercury officials are honest about the target market: enthusiast drivers, many of them people who either own or have thought about owning a '94-'96 Chevrolet Impala SS with its Corvette-derived 5.7-liter V8.

Dick Cupka was the chief program engineer for the Marauder, as well as a key player in the development of the Lincoln LS. Both cars are V8-powered sedans. When asked which one he likes better, Dick replied, "Certainly, the Lincoln is smaller and handles better. But which one makes my heart beat faster? It's this one right here," he exclaimed while pointing to a parked Marauder.

That's the appeal. There are other sub-$40,000 sedans that are more nimble, more refined and more prestigious. But none of them offer the emotional satisfaction of this modern-day muscle car.

Used 2003 Mercury Marauder Overview

The Used 2003 Mercury Marauder is offered in the following submodels: Marauder Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

