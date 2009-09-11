Used 2003 Mercury Marauder for Sale Near Me

Cool car, but it's been more than 20 years since I've owned a car that so many things have broken or failed. Most are odd and surprising: lower A arms at 70,000 miles, rear axle seal at 80,000, failure of headlights (needed new Light Control Module at $400 just for the part), rusted lower steering column at 104,000. Also, a number of the interior lights (headlight switch indicator, power window buttons, heated seat buttons) no longer work. Vacuum leak in the vent system disables controls. Now it is in shop, likely needing an $800 fuel pump replacement. I love the car but I've spent $3 or 4 thousand over the last 3 years fixing things that I've never fixed before in any other car I've owned.

Read more