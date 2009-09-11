Used 2003 Mercury Marauder for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Marauder Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2003 Mercury Marauder in Black
    used

    2003 Mercury Marauder

    4,705 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Marauder searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Marauder
  4. Used 2003 Mercury Marauder

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Marauder

Read recent reviews for the Mercury Marauder
Overall Consumer Rating
4.795 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 95 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
One too many repairs
Neil B.,11/09/2009
Cool car, but it's been more than 20 years since I've owned a car that so many things have broken or failed. Most are odd and surprising: lower A arms at 70,000 miles, rear axle seal at 80,000, failure of headlights (needed new Light Control Module at $400 just for the part), rusted lower steering column at 104,000. Also, a number of the interior lights (headlight switch indicator, power window buttons, heated seat buttons) no longer work. Vacuum leak in the vent system disables controls. Now it is in shop, likely needing an $800 fuel pump replacement. I love the car but I've spent $3 or 4 thousand over the last 3 years fixing things that I've never fixed before in any other car I've owned.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercury
Marauder
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercury Marauder info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings