Used 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Grand Marquis
4.6
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Grand Marquis GS/Best Buy for the Money

Venuswymn, 10/09/2006
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

The 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis GS is definitely the best buy for the money on the market. It's roomy, comfortable, reliable and affordable. The styling may seem outdated to folks who are trendy but hey...why change something that is already the best. Just as much room as a Cadillac DTS but much more economical to buy and to maintain. Some of the bells and whistles that the LS has are not there but those few things aren't worth the extra cost...unless you don't know what else to do with your money. I love my Grand Marquis!!!

Report Abuse

A solid, traditional, reliable car

Paul, 02/13/2010
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I find the official review from Edmunds a bit irresponsible! I fail to see the logic in urging folks not to want a so- called "throwback" of a car when the Grand Marquis is a solid, reliable US/Canadian vehicle that gets the job done in comfort and safety. Competitor cars have iffy build quality are costly to repair. Does Edmunds want us to pay more for something "new" just because newness is somehow better? I disagree! I have a 2008 BMW 5 series too and the iDrive is a mess, the dopey flipper shift knob gets in the way, parts break often and it's back to the $$$hop; it's constantly nagging at me too! A lousy personality I pay a fortune for. I'll take the familiar, old school Ford V8 anyday.

Report Abuse

great car

Kyle V, 10/22/2006
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

I love the handling, the performance is awesome, it is one of the most comfortable cars i have ever owned, not to mention i have never ridden in a car that i have felt safer in, these cars are great

Report Abuse

A real surprise

ripdaddy, 11/03/2013
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

I was looking for a Crown Vic to pull my small bass boat with when this 2007 GM got in the way. 6 years old, 44000 miles, body on frame to handle a trailer hitch, $9500.00? Oh, yeah. I was expecting a somewhat clumsy driving experience. Boy, was I wrong! The suspension is tight and well controlled. The steering is precise and so smooth, too. I love driving it! I don't drive with a heavy foot so my worst mpg average for a tank of gas has been 24.6 with about a 40/60 city to highway ratio. A 300 mile highway trip yielded 28.1 mpg. The car is so nice I don't want to put the hitch on it. I feel like I got a new car for 9500 bucks. There are several like it out there, too.

Report Abuse

2007 Grand Marquis, Great road car

Real Cowboy, 12/08/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is my first Grand Marquis and I think it's a great car. People seem to want to talk about how it has a lack of handling with some roll in the corners or how it should look more sporty or its lack of power. This is a large semi luxury vehicle, it's not a race car. This is a great road car and when buying a nice comfortable vehicle these points are mute. If you want a sporty suspension with more power then doin't buy it, but if you want a vehicle that delivers a good ride, decent fuel economy (for it's size at 25 mpg highway) and plenty of room for the family at a reasonable price then this is the car for you.

Report Abuse
