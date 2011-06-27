Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Car I've Ever Owned
Bought my '99 Marquis with 65K on it. Now has 275K and never left me stranded. It did require a tranny rebuild at 130K ($1800) but it and the engine run perfectly with just regular maintenance and small expected repairs that are dead cheap compared to other cars. Still my daily driver at the 14 year old mark with 23 mpg in half city, half highway miles. I've gotten 29 mpg with cruise set to 65. Don't let the laughably adolescent "official" review deter you from buying. If you want a comfortable, reliable, and economical car with plenty of room for people, groceries, or other stuff, don't miss your chance to get one. (BTW, with Nokian snow tires, these are the boss in winter).
best car i ever owned
bought this car with 70,000 miles it now has 109,000 this is the best car i have ever owned have not had one problem with this car 18mpg city and 24 hwy it is like setting in a lazy boy driving this car.use no oil between changes i will buy another one when this stops running.
wow!
i have changed the intake fuel pump. but, yesterday i changed the front shocks and the alternator. it was the one the car came with 11 years ago. that's a long time. i recommend the monroe sencra-trac on the front and back. don't buy a alternator from autozone they don't know a damn thing. had to take the alternator back the new 1. had to replace it. but the car rides damn good, has 305 hp, and really good mpg. when it is time to get another car, no doubt MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS! Autozone awful!
Well loved and still classy
I still love this car - been driving it 18 years. Although it's old it still performs well, gas mileage ranks up there with most new vehicles. Rides pretty smooth and I could fit another car in the trunk (hahaha). Full size normal use spare (where else can you get that?). It's super easy to clean, visibility is good and no wind noise.
- Performance
- Comfort
Great Car no problems
Brought it brand new in 1999. Currently have 150,587 miles. Had the intake manifold replaced and recently a tire rod and now on its 4 set of tires. Otherwise the car has been reliable, comfortable safe ride. A/C works well still cold. My only concern is the stability of the under carriage on rough rods. the vehicle sometimes feels as if it loses contact with the road surface at highway speed. Mileage is appx 250 miles to a tankful highway/city driving.Also the fender above the front tires is rusting. Seems to be a common problem with this car.
