Estimated values
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD Chateau 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,781
|$4,275
|$5,089
|Clean
|$2,586
|$3,975
|$4,729
|Average
|$2,197
|$3,376
|$4,010
|Rough
|$1,808
|$2,776
|$3,291
Estimated values
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,446
|$4,136
|$5,056
|Clean
|$2,274
|$3,846
|$4,698
|Average
|$1,932
|$3,265
|$3,984
|Rough
|$1,590
|$2,685
|$3,270
Estimated values
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,572
|$4,235
|$5,140
|Clean
|$2,392
|$3,938
|$4,777
|Average
|$2,032
|$3,344
|$4,050
|Rough
|$1,673
|$2,750
|$3,324
Estimated values
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,891
|$4,537
|$5,433
|Clean
|$2,689
|$4,219
|$5,049
|Average
|$2,285
|$3,582
|$4,282
|Rough
|$1,880
|$2,946
|$3,514
Estimated values
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,359
|$3,681
|$4,400
|Clean
|$2,194
|$3,423
|$4,089
|Average
|$1,864
|$2,907
|$3,468
|Rough
|$1,534
|$2,390
|$2,846
Estimated values
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,570
|$4,394
|$4,847
|Clean
|$3,320
|$4,086
|$4,505
|Average
|$2,821
|$3,470
|$3,820
|Rough
|$2,322
|$2,853
|$3,135
Estimated values
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,055
|$5,020
|$6,088
|Clean
|$2,842
|$4,668
|$5,658
|Average
|$2,414
|$3,964
|$4,798
|Rough
|$1,987
|$3,259
|$3,938
Estimated values
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,392
|$3,903
|$4,726
|Clean
|$2,225
|$3,629
|$4,392
|Average
|$1,891
|$3,082
|$3,724
|Rough
|$1,556
|$2,534
|$3,056