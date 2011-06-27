  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD Chateau 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,781$4,275$5,089
Clean$2,586$3,975$4,729
Average$2,197$3,376$4,010
Rough$1,808$2,776$3,291
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,446$4,136$5,056
Clean$2,274$3,846$4,698
Average$1,932$3,265$3,984
Rough$1,590$2,685$3,270
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,572$4,235$5,140
Clean$2,392$3,938$4,777
Average$2,032$3,344$4,050
Rough$1,673$2,750$3,324
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,891$4,537$5,433
Clean$2,689$4,219$5,049
Average$2,285$3,582$4,282
Rough$1,880$2,946$3,514
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,359$3,681$4,400
Clean$2,194$3,423$4,089
Average$1,864$2,907$3,468
Rough$1,534$2,390$2,846
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,570$4,394$4,847
Clean$3,320$4,086$4,505
Average$2,821$3,470$3,820
Rough$2,322$2,853$3,135
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,055$5,020$6,088
Clean$2,842$4,668$5,658
Average$2,414$3,964$4,798
Rough$1,987$3,259$3,938
2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,392$3,903$4,726
Clean$2,225$3,629$4,392
Average$1,891$3,082$3,724
Rough$1,556$2,534$3,056
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,194 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,423 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.