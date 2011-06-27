  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,209$3,827$4,663
Clean$2,032$3,521$4,299
Average$1,679$2,909$3,571
Rough$1,326$2,297$2,844
2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$1,648$2,831$3,442
Clean$1,516$2,605$3,174
Average$1,253$2,152$2,636
Rough$990$1,700$2,099
2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$2,286$3,605$4,284
Clean$2,104$3,317$3,949
Average$1,738$2,740$3,281
Rough$1,373$2,164$2,612
2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$1,761$3,184$3,920
Clean$1,621$2,929$3,614
Average$1,339$2,420$3,003
Rough$1,058$1,911$2,391
2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$2,484$3,312$3,730
Clean$2,286$3,047$3,439
Average$1,889$2,518$2,857
Rough$1,492$1,988$2,275
2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$1,848$3,228$3,942
Clean$1,700$2,970$3,635
Average$1,405$2,454$3,020
Rough$1,110$1,938$2,404
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,516 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,605 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Econoline Wagon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,516 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,605 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,516 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,605 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon ranges from $990 to $3,442, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.