Estimated values
2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,209
|$3,827
|$4,663
|Clean
|$2,032
|$3,521
|$4,299
|Average
|$1,679
|$2,909
|$3,571
|Rough
|$1,326
|$2,297
|$2,844
Estimated values
2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,648
|$2,831
|$3,442
|Clean
|$1,516
|$2,605
|$3,174
|Average
|$1,253
|$2,152
|$2,636
|Rough
|$990
|$1,700
|$2,099
Estimated values
2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,286
|$3,605
|$4,284
|Clean
|$2,104
|$3,317
|$3,949
|Average
|$1,738
|$2,740
|$3,281
|Rough
|$1,373
|$2,164
|$2,612
Estimated values
2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,761
|$3,184
|$3,920
|Clean
|$1,621
|$2,929
|$3,614
|Average
|$1,339
|$2,420
|$3,003
|Rough
|$1,058
|$1,911
|$2,391
Estimated values
2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,484
|$3,312
|$3,730
|Clean
|$2,286
|$3,047
|$3,439
|Average
|$1,889
|$2,518
|$2,857
|Rough
|$1,492
|$1,988
|$2,275
Estimated values
2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,848
|$3,228
|$3,942
|Clean
|$1,700
|$2,970
|$3,635
|Average
|$1,405
|$2,454
|$3,020
|Rough
|$1,110
|$1,938
|$2,404