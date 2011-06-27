Used 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan Consumer Reviews

Well worth it Bigcar , 01/27/2016 LS 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I was definitely sold on a town car or grand marquis and eventually found my 96 with a set of snow tires for 1400. 107000 miles. The very clean interior had me sold. I believe almost all of the parts were original. There's a lot of rust where I live and that caused some bad tie rod failure and holes in a catalytic converter. But parts are very cheap for these cars. The tie rod did last a long time without grease when I think about it. The rest of the car has held up quite well with a ball joint replacement, bad alignment, being driven miles on a flat, shocks beat to death, and what Ive put it through in snowy parking lots. Engine has never given me an issue and the transmission is smooth, as well as the ride. The power is very good off the line and my engine has some sort of ecm tuning on it. Now most everything is fixed and I only hope the frame doesn't give out, because the rest of the car has a lot of life left in it. Either way my next car will most likely be another marquis or town car, with leather. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

1996 Grand Marquis grandmarquis , 04/26/2009 My 1996 Grand Marquis now has 79600 miles on it and it still runs strong. No one would guess its age (especially since new ones look simliar). Good accelaration and pick-up, lots of power. I have had to have all the O2 sensors replaced, and the mass airflow sensor has been replaced twice. It still has its original battery. I have also replaced the spark plugs. I change the oil ever 3000 miles. Fuel economy is good for the engine size but still very expensive to use for city driving (I get about 16 mpg city/23 or 24 highway)

Mercury Marquis Luxury Car VPaul , 12/01/2002 I loved my Lincoln Town Car I bought in 1989 and was confident the baby Lincoln (my marquis) would be as good. I am comfortable with it an there has been a few mechanical and electrical issues, but overall, I love it. Only spent $2,883.95 on maintenance/repairs since acquiring it in March, 1997. The damn catalytic converter croaked and it would cost $2000 to repair it. The hell with that!

Good Solid Car- Great Used Value robert , 11/09/2010 I have had 3 Grand Marquis. A 1985 that I drove to 250 K! A used 1990 that I drive to 200K. The last car was a used 1996 and in has 98K on it. No problems a good solid cars. 2011 is the last year. This was a great car from a generation ago, well built, cheap to run, and it will be missed by me.