Used 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan Consumer Reviews
Comfortable, reliable, a great car
I purchased this vehicle with around 45,000 original miles on it. The body is nearly perfect. The car rides smooth, road bumps are hardly noticed. Plus it gives you a safe feeling, after all, it is a big car. The engine runs smooth and, with a EPA rating of 19 mpg/city-27 mpg highway, it makes you wonder where modern engineering is, when compared to todays cars.
Great Older Car
I bought this car in 2006, and it's one of the most reliable cars I have ever owned. It has a very comfortable ride, and it is very roomy inside. The one thing I didn't like about this car is the clearcoat paint fading. But, this car is reliable, so I can overlook that. It isn't the most fuel efficient vehicle, but the comfort and the smooth ride outweighs that. Overall, the car is a nice car. Although, the driver side window motor died on it and the lock cylinder in my trunk broke.
grand marquis
We bought the car as a brand new left and , we had very little trouble with it , I have 146000 mi. on it and never changed the transmision fluid in it but change the oil frequently, whenever I ride in someone elses car, to me there is no comparison, I love it.
Amazing First Car
This car was my first car that I got for only 900 and I love it. It drives really nice and for being a big car, it is fairly easy to drive. The steering is pretty loose which I like and it has more power under the hood than most people would think. But I have had to do some minior repairs. I had to get my rear brake pads replaced (which I knew buying the car), a new headlight switch, and my crank sensor stopped working. But thats not too bad and this car has treated me great
Great car for a college student
I had my G/M for about 4 years during and a little bit after college. I got it with 130K miles and I rarely had a problem. Alternator went bye bye at ~150K miles and I replaced the S-belt at that time as well. I also replaced the starter about a month after that. All work done by me. Very easy car to drive, great car to own. Great to carry people/stuff around for road trips etc. I would own another g/m without hesitating if I didn't mind the size & gas mileage so much. I finally got rid of it November 2007 due to a collection of maintanance items that I couldn't afford. (work cost more than the car was worth)
