Used 1999 Mercury Cougar Consumer Reviews
Great car for the price!
I bought this car for $400 not-running. It had the common fuel-pump failure. Cost me $200 for a new one with labor. The mechanic then told me the engine had been over-heated which I suspected. Luckily Ford cross-platforms many of their vechicles so another engine was cheap ($350). Swapped engines and ever since its been running like new :) Interior quality is high quality and the suspension is rides smooth. Will be keeping this car till it stops running :)
Hate to love it
I got my 1999 Mercury Cougar about a year ago. I really just got it because of the gas milage. I have had only normal wear and tear out of it. Tires, battery ect...when I got it it had 115k and a year later it sits at 140k......I have no major complains its fast and really sporty looking. It makes a good car for men for women......would make a great first car
Why did they stop making the Cougar?
In 2002 I bought a used 1999 Cougar, this proved to be one of my best decisions! I have put thousands of miles on this car. I have popped down the back seats and hauled more than in those toys trucks that are so popular. I have dressed up and taken my girlfriends out on the town in this sporty little car. I have saved so much on my gas bills, with my mileage ranging from 29 to 31 mpg. So I ask why did they stop making this car?
going strong
a've had my cougar 'georgette' for 5 years now, just turned over 200,000 miles, all original parts. very good running, reliable, just now starting to think about replacing the important parts. i LOVE my car and it has served me well. i don't see how anyone could not be satisfied with one. they must drive worse than me. i've taken my car cross-country several times, raced it, taken it camping. for a small car, it can hold and handle whatever i've dished out. thank-you cougar makers! i am one very satisfied customer!
Love my 99 Cougar "big red"
I got my 1999 Mercury Cougar 2 and 1/2 months ago for $500; was my half brother's before but wasn't well taken care of. Had to make numerous repairs to get it running and did some body work on top of that. Now, with almost 94000 miles (had 92k when I got it) runs like new. Would def. recommend to someone who wants a sportier feel
Sponsored cars related to the Cougar
Related Used 1999 Mercury Cougar info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner