Used 1999 Mercury Cougar Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Cougar
4.1
158 reviews
Great car for the price!

wicked_gk, 01/24/2012
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for $400 not-running. It had the common fuel-pump failure. Cost me $200 for a new one with labor. The mechanic then told me the engine had been over-heated which I suspected. Luckily Ford cross-platforms many of their vechicles so another engine was cheap ($350). Swapped engines and ever since its been running like new :) Interior quality is high quality and the suspension is rides smooth. Will be keeping this car till it stops running :)

Hate to love it

ghignight, 09/14/2013
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

I got my 1999 Mercury Cougar about a year ago. I really just got it because of the gas milage. I have had only normal wear and tear out of it. Tires, battery ect...when I got it it had 115k and a year later it sits at 140k......I have no major complains its fast and really sporty looking. It makes a good car for men for women......would make a great first car

Why did they stop making the Cougar?

Teresa, 09/08/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

In 2002 I bought a used 1999 Cougar, this proved to be one of my best decisions! I have put thousands of miles on this car. I have popped down the back seats and hauled more than in those toys trucks that are so popular. I have dressed up and taken my girlfriends out on the town in this sporty little car. I have saved so much on my gas bills, with my mileage ranging from 29 to 31 mpg. So I ask why did they stop making this car?

going strong

plybybunnie, 07/17/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

a've had my cougar 'georgette' for 5 years now, just turned over 200,000 miles, all original parts. very good running, reliable, just now starting to think about replacing the important parts. i LOVE my car and it has served me well. i don't see how anyone could not be satisfied with one. they must drive worse than me. i've taken my car cross-country several times, raced it, taken it camping. for a small car, it can hold and handle whatever i've dished out. thank-you cougar makers! i am one very satisfied customer!

Love my 99 Cougar "big red"

se7enbender, 08/09/2014
6 of 9 people found this review helpful

I got my 1999 Mercury Cougar 2 and 1/2 months ago for $500; was my half brother's before but wasn't well taken care of. Had to make numerous repairs to get it running and did some body work on top of that. Now, with almost 94000 miles (had 92k when I got it) runs like new. Would def. recommend to someone who wants a sportier feel

