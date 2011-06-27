Used 1996 Mercury Cougar Coupe Consumer Reviews

Sleeper hit! silveeto , 07/12/2014 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I fell into owning this car accidentally. My aunt was moving and had no room for it anymore, so I traded her a set of couches and a couple hundred bucks for it. I figured I'd just flip it and make a few extra bucks. NOPE. What I thought was an old man's car actually turned out to be a fun sporty powerhouse of a car that I just can't part with now. Report Abuse

I Love the Cougar Xr7 Jesse , 04/30/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My dad handed down this car to me. I always loved how it looked. When i actually got around to driving it, i was blown away. I love the V8, its great for just having fun. I also love the ride itself. It's surprisingly quiet for having a V8, and it has lots of leg room. I hope i can keep this car forever Report Abuse

Why Chose the X-R7 daskew , 08/17/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought our XR-7 V6 model as a used vehicle. It is my experience that the for a V6 it is kinda suggish when taking off. I think that the XR-7 has a very comfortable ride, expecially on long trips. I feel that the fuel economy is very poor for this particular model. Get yourself in the frame of mind that this is not a sport coupe. Like most American made cars it feels like it was made on an assembly line. The air vents are placed in such a manner that the rear passengers have a good wait to cool off. The tires should have come in a low profile. The car is made up of a lot of parts, that over time begin to loosen. Report Abuse

Nice Ride for an older vehicle Reverend , 02/22/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got the vehicle in 2005 with approximately 18,000 miles on the odometer. It belonged to an elderly lady who was in a nursing home and she had it garaged for almost 4 years (the inspection sticker was going on 5 years old). It needed a battery and the tires replaced, which I did immediately. Living in New England I only use the car during inclement weather conditions and during the winter with snow tires it gets me everywhere. As a third vehicle, it seldom gets usage, but I do ensure it is used at least 50 miles weekly. It drives like a tank, but due to its age (1996 )most vehicles that size were tanks. It has been very dependable and has not required any work. It isn't fuel efficient. Report Abuse