Used 1992 Mercury Cougar Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Cougar
5.0
2 reviews
Mercury Cougar 1992 25th Anniversary

MtnBkr, 06/19/2003
After 220,000 miles the engine (302) still runs as smooth at new without any engine work. Fun vehicle to drive!

The mighty mercury

Dave Hazell, 03/18/2018
LS 2dr Coupe
Good reliable comfy car for the money

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
