Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 SLK-Class
5.0
3 reviews
List Price Estimate
$8,125 - $14,187
Used SLK-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Up the coast from LA

Kenny Davis, 04/11/2019
SLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 7A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

My wife who is picky, loved it. We purchased the car in LA. Drove up the coast to Washington. We had to leave one of our suitcases at a friends home. My wife packed the rest of my things like a Harley, with room to spare. The car was comfortable, fun, and with the top down in the redwoods just a blast. In the winding turns on the coast other cars and pickups would try to keep up with me in the winding turns. Walked away from them. FUN FUN FUN. Get one you will not be disapointed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Superb Automobile

MCPOUSNRET, 11/10/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I did the research on the sports cars. I test drove this car and loved it. Superior in many ways to competition. A bargain for the horsepower and design. This car turns heads. I love it.

It works for me!

Don, 03/09/2007
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is my second SLK and I like this model much better. The styling and handling are far superior. I enjoy the improved ride, satellite radio and other new features. I am debating if in my next purchase if I want to to move up to the top of the line in two seaters It is so much money in comparison to the alterantives. I cannot justify a company lease either this would have to b a cash purchase/lease. I'm not sure if the next model is worth it. But I love my SLK.

