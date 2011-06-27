Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Up the coast from LA Kenny Davis , 04/11/2019 SLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 7A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My wife who is picky, loved it. We purchased the car in LA. Drove up the coast to Washington. We had to leave one of our suitcases at a friends home. My wife packed the rest of my things like a Harley, with room to spare. The car was comfortable, fun, and with the top down in the redwoods just a blast. In the winding turns on the coast other cars and pickups would try to keep up with me in the winding turns. Walked away from them. FUN FUN FUN. Get one you will not be disapointed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Superb Automobile MCPOUSNRET , 11/10/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I did the research on the sports cars. I test drove this car and loved it. Superior in many ways to competition. A bargain for the horsepower and design. This car turns heads. I love it.